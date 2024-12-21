We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House
60 Minutes Reporter Who Told Trump Hunter's Laptop Can't Be Verified Afraid Her Industry Might Be Dead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2024 6:05 AM
CBS via AP

CBS News’ Lesley Stahl is having a bit of heartburn after the 2024 election. Donald Trump is coming back. The GOP retained control of Congress. The media establishment was once again skinned alive by the tens of millions of Americans who rightly rejected, ignored, or outright dismissed their shoddy narratives against Trump and the ones manufactured to prop up Vice President Kamala Harris. So, it’s somewhat laughable that she fears legacy media is dead. 

 Stahl and The Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan spoke about the latter’s latest book at the 92NY Center’s Recanati-Kaplan Talks in late November. Stahl relayed a hilarious story when she asked why Trump kept bashing the media after he won the 2016 election. He flatly said if he keeps doing it, fewer and fewer people will believe you. Stahl concedes that’s happened. 

Well, lady, you lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, so take a chill pill. You said the device couldn’t be verified. You were wrong. The media said Trump was a Kremlin agent—the whole Russian collusion delusion—that was wrong. They told Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon Hunter Biden; that’s another lie. All the legacy press does is lie to protect Democrats, and voters aren’t dumb. When the product is bad, people stop respecting or using it. That’s on the media for lying so assiduously about anything Trump does and then having it blow up in their face. CNN is one of the great masochists in this art. I’ve never seen a network so willing, so eager to stick to get bludgeoned by Trump and the truth on all their fake stories. It’s marvelous to watch. It’s got to a point where anything declarative about Trump made by the media should start a clock in when it gets debunked or revised because the report was wrong.  

The media getting owned by Trump will remain a constant, and that is why the legacy press is on life support. Let’s pull the plug on it in the next four years. 

 

