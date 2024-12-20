Van Jones Clears the Air About Donald Trump With a Former CNN Editor, And Libs Won't Like It

Former Obama official Van Jones isn’t a fan of Donald Trump. His takes on CNN have sometimes been off the rails, but he’s also more of a straight shooter than most on the network. I know it’s not saying much, but Jones, despite deep disagreements, is approachable and fair. He was unfiltered about his feelings toward the president-elect, with ex-CNN politics editor Chris Cillizza and liberals likely become infuriated by it.

Jones cut through the nonsense: he begged his liberal colleagues to stop dismissing Trump as a moron because he’s not, and he explains pretty clearly how the man is the total phenomenon. First, he’s the president, he has Congress, he has the Supreme Court, he has a media ecosystem greater in power and reach than the legacy press, and he has the Kennedy family in his realm. The man is not an idiot, and the reason the Left fails to stop him so often is that they remain entrenched in these preconceived notions about the incoming 47th president of the United States. Jones noted that Trump also clinched the popular vote and the Electoral College.

WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones says that Donald Trump is “the most powerful person on earth and in our lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/yLwjunV9OI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 14, 2024

Enough with the ‘he’s an idiot’ narrative. It’s no longer effective—it likely never was—and it makes Democrats look like they can’t get out of their own way, which I hope remains the case.

The former Obama official also turned his fire on the Democratic Party, lamenting that it’s gone off the hinges, likening it to a vehicle on fire turned upside down, wheels spinning, and the driver saying, ‘This is fine.’

Van Jones describes the Democrat party as a vehicle stuck in a ditch:

"The Democratic Party is in a ditch, upside down with wheels spinning going nowhere on fire.

The people driving are saying, this is fine. This is fine.

They can keep drinking their own pee water, if they want… pic.twitter.com/6J0MkVkQ0F — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 13, 2024

Some Democrats know they’re in trouble, others are still under the influence of ‘Soma.’