Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help

Former President Donald Trump is headed to Valdosta, Georgia to tour devastation from Hurricane Helene and to deliver supplies.

"We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State. Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

"They are working very hard. I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me," he continued. "I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!"

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden was asked if he would deploy additional federal resources to the areas in need. His answer was no.

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"



BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."



"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, thousands are missing after catastrophic flooding across a number of states.