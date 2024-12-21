Van Jones Has Been on a Tear Against the Dems

A lot of things have happened, but Democratic Party bloodsports are always evergreen and weighty when some brave souls give zero f**ks about upsetting the coddled woke masses that have engulfed the base into promoting nonsense policy positions. CNN’s Van Jones has been waging a one-man war to bring some facts and truth about progressive America’s political appetites and how they’re giving everyday voters heartburn at every turn.

Van Jones laments that the Democrat party does not lift people up, but puts people down with 'dehumanizing binaries' like BLM:

"We're pushing people out of this party. And the last thing I'll say is, I hate all this people the anti-woke, the anti this, the anti that. But you've… pic.twitter.com/kGfF1bi9Wz — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 12, 2024

Mr. Jones has been a wrecking ball, declaring that Democrats must change to win again. They now have a recipe for continued election pain and an extended stay in the political wilderness. It started at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit earlier this month, where the former Obama official turned his fire toward the Black Lives Matter and other movements within the Democratic Party that have been exclusionary and destructive along what he calls “dehumanizing binaries,” the act of putting some group down for another to rise. The Democrats have had five such movements based on these parameters, and it’s turned liberalism into something people want to smash instead of join.

He also mentioned that male voters are hurting, and the Democrats’ hyper-feminist attitudes aren’t helping solve the party’s disastrous issue with men in America. In all, the Democrats have ceased to be a party about raising people up:

Van Jones' ominous warning for the mainstream media:

"Men are hurting, man. Men are hurting. And the feminist culture tells you, don't cry because you're the problem anyway. And the masculine culture tells you don't cry. Cause boys don't cry. So you just aren't able to talk about… pic.twitter.com/RzRpUhvVHs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 12, 2024

Finally, he torched the legacy media, calling it a dead vessel. He also said that the old ways of campaigning might also be finished.

Van Jones has come to the realization that legacy media is dead:

"Digital is the new doorknocking. You got to understand that we were laughing our butts off at Donald Trump for suspending his door knocking campaign and letting Charlie Kirk and Elon do a bunch of stuff online with… pic.twitter.com/oNGjDemKtZ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 12, 2024

“Digital is the new door knocking,” referencing Trump’s alternative ways of reaching voters, which worked. Jones mentioned how he asked his son who he felt were the nation’s top influencers, expecting Jay-Z or Barack Obama—his son named people he’s never heard of. The podcaster and YouTubers have audiences in the tens of million,s while the establishment press can only hope for such reach. The political class grossly underestimated this sphere of media.

Jones also noted how the party must reflect on how they treat who the establishment views as ‘the others’ for lack of a better term. In 2016, Bernie Sanders led a rebellion against the DNC brass and lost. Mr. Jones took offense that the Democratic Party, to prevent a debate, even internally, led to a purge of the “rebels,” which included RFK, Jr. Elon Musk, who was an Andrew Yang supporter at one point, and Joe Rogan, who held some lefty views on public policy not so long ago.

Van Jones excoriates Kamala Harris' failed campaign that ran on freedom, because now Democrats are 'free from having to run anything in Washington DC':

"There's a reckoning inside the Democratic Party. Kamala Harris promised us freedom.

Well, she delivered it to us because now… pic.twitter.com/6ojIJguz6w — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 12, 2024

It was a thorough torching of his party, and he’s also gone on CNN to say Democrats disrespected Black men. When respect is lost, people don’t stick around. You don’t need to be a seasoned political operative to understand that.

NEW: CNN's Van Jones breaks the Matrix and unexpectedly drops a truth bomb on air.



He says Democrats DISRESPECTED Black men and offered them NOTHING for their votes this election.



“When you don’t give people respect, they don’t stick around.”



More truth bombs dropped when he… pic.twitter.com/cp2uAuxytR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 9, 2024

