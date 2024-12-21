Van Jones Clears the Air About Donald Trump With a Former CNN Editor,...
Tipsheet

Van Jones Has Been on a Tear Against the Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2024 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A lot of things have happened, but Democratic Party bloodsports are always evergreen and weighty when some brave souls give zero f**ks about upsetting the coddled woke masses that have engulfed the base into promoting nonsense policy positions. CNN’s Van Jones has been waging a one-man war to bring some facts and truth about progressive America’s political appetites and how they’re giving everyday voters heartburn at every turn.

Mr. Jones has been a wrecking ball, declaring that Democrats must change to win again. They now have a recipe for continued election pain and an extended stay in the political wilderness. It started at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit earlier this month, where the former Obama official turned his fire toward the Black Lives Matter and other movements within the Democratic Party that have been exclusionary and destructive along what he calls “dehumanizing binaries,” the act of putting some group down for another to rise. The Democrats have had five such movements based on these parameters, and it’s turned liberalism into something people want to smash instead of join.

 He also mentioned that male voters are hurting, and the Democrats’ hyper-feminist attitudes aren’t helping solve the party’s disastrous issue with men in America. In all, the Democrats have ceased to be a party about raising people up:

 Finally, he torched the legacy media, calling it a dead vessel. He also said that the old ways of campaigning might also be finished. 

 “Digital is the new door knocking,” referencing Trump’s alternative ways of reaching voters, which worked. Jones mentioned how he asked his son who he felt were the nation’s top influencers, expecting Jay-Z or Barack Obama—his son named people he’s never heard of. The podcaster and YouTubers have audiences in the tens of million,s while the establishment press can only hope for such reach. The political class grossly underestimated this sphere of media. 

 Jones also noted how the party must reflect on how they treat who the establishment views as ‘the others’ for lack of a better term. In 2016, Bernie Sanders led a rebellion against the DNC brass and lost. Mr. Jones took offense that the Democratic Party, to prevent a debate, even internally, led to a purge of the “rebels,” which included RFK, Jr. Elon Musk, who was an Andrew Yang supporter at one point, and Joe Rogan, who held some lefty views on public policy not so long ago.  

It was a thorough torching of his party, and he’s also gone on CNN to say Democrats disrespected Black men. When respect is lost, people don’t stick around. You don’t need to be a seasoned political operative to understand that. 

