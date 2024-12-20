VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Republicans Celebrate 'Huge Win' for Trump In Congress After Third Spending Bill Passes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 20, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Republicans scored a significant victory after successfully passing a spending bill on Friday to avert a looming government shutdown with just 12 hours to spare. The new 118-page bill, which overcame partisan tensions, reflects a strategic win for GOP lawmakers after 38 Republicans voted against the Trump-backed bill on Thursday. After negotiating, lawmakers agreed to trim the funding bill to just under 600 pages after the initial draft was more than 1,300 pages and included unnecessary spending, such as a pay increase for Congress members. 

Republicans cheered on the passing of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) “Plan C” spending bill, calling it a huge win for President-elect Donald Trump in Congress. Johnson said he believes both Trump and Elon Musk are "happy" with the outcome. 

The bill passed overwhelmingly, 366 to 34, with all Democrats voting for it except for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who voted "present." Several GOP lawmakers, such as Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), said they wouldn't have voted in favor of the bill unless Trump and Musk approved it. 

The passed bill does not address the debt limit. Still, Johnson assured lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that Republicans plan to raise it early next year as part of a broader strategy for a comprehensive policy and spending overhaul.

However, not all Republicans supported the third spending bill. 

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) opposed the funding bill because it included "no cuts and no accountability."

In addition, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) accused Johnson of caving to the Democratic Party. 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also voted "no" on the measure because it included $110 billion in supplemental funding with no offsets or pay-fors. 

