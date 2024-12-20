Republicans Celebrate 'Huge Win' for Trump In Congress After Third Spending Bill Passes

Republicans scored a significant victory after successfully passing a spending bill on Friday to avert a looming government shutdown with just 12 hours to spare. The new 118-page bill, which overcame partisan tensions, reflects a strategic win for GOP lawmakers after 38 Republicans voted against the Trump-backed bill on Thursday. After negotiating, lawmakers agreed to trim the funding bill to just under 600 pages after the initial draft was more than 1,300 pages and included unnecessary spending, such as a pay increase for Congress members.

Republicans cheered on the passing of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) “Plan C” spending bill, calling it a huge win for President-elect Donald Trump in Congress. Johnson said he believes both Trump and Elon Musk are "happy" with the outcome.

🚨 JUST IN: Speaker Johnson says he was in “constantly contact” with President Trump throughout the day, and believes Trump is “happy.”



Johnson also said he spoke with @elonmusk,who acknowledged this may just be the hardest job in the world.



The House has now adjourned. pic.twitter.com/D01zZ21yXj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024

The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances.



It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces.



Ball should now be in the Dem court. https://t.co/KnSwLEjvjd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

The bill passed overwhelmingly, 366 to 34, with all Democrats voting for it except for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who voted "present." Several GOP lawmakers, such as Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), said they wouldn't have voted in favor of the bill unless Trump and Musk approved it.

The passed bill does not address the debt limit. Still, Johnson assured lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that Republicans plan to raise it early next year as part of a broader strategy for a comprehensive policy and spending overhaul.

Big win for Trump in Congress



He first blocked the AWFUL CR.



He now has a clean one, with no Democrat pork or member pay raise, including massive economic and disaster aid for farmers and states affected by the hurricanes.



He cut the bill 95% in length down from 1,500 pages.… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2024

The lobbyists didn’t get their 1,500 pages of pork. — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 20, 2024

The last 72 hours highlighted the positive impact that DOGE can have, but it also laid bare the massive lift ahead next year. We’re ready for it. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 20, 2024

However, not all Republicans supported the third spending bill.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) opposed the funding bill because it included "no cuts and no accountability."

I oppose the Continuing Resolution for the third time.



This bill signs off on continuing the $1.778 trillion in Biden-Pelosi level spending from the last CR and includes no cuts, and no accountability. Instead of single-subject bills, we get handed a fiscal trainwreck.



The… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 20, 2024

In addition, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) accused Johnson of caving to the Democratic Party.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Thomas Massie says Speaker Mike Johnson was going to split the spending bill into multiple pieces but caved to Democrats who wanted an "all-in-one" bill.



Vacate the chair! RINO Resign!

We the people want a new Republican House Speaker!pic.twitter.com/izDky0AayY — AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 20, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also voted "no" on the measure because it included $110 billion in supplemental funding with no offsets or pay-fors.