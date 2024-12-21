Van Jones Has Been on a One-Man War Against the Dems
Tipsheet

Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Up to Sign the New Government Spending Bill?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2024 1:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

So, I know the headlines read, ‘government shutdown averted,’ which is technically true, but you know how Congress is with procedure. Yes, the House passing the new spending package, which nixed an increase of the debt ceiling for two years, was the biggest obstacle, but the Senate had to pass it, and then it needed Joe Biden’s signature. The Senate didn’t pass the bill until nearly 1 AM on Saturday, which means the government technically was partially shut down (via WaPo): 

The Senate early Saturday morning passed a bill to avert a government shutdown, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The move comes after the House overwhelmingly passed the bill on Friday. The new spending plan does not include President-elect Donald Trump’s demand to suspend the debt limit. The legislation would extend current fiscal levels until mid-March, provide $110 billion in relief to help natural-disaster survivors and aid farmers, and grant an extension for the farm bill, which must be reauthorized.

Is Joe Biden even up right now? The man has been cooked since day one of his presidency, as The Wall Street Journal revealed this week. The elaborate scheme to shield the public from Joe’s mental decline is worthy of hearings and an investigation. 

