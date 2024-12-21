Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Up to Sign the New Government Spending Bill?

So, I know the headlines read, ‘government shutdown averted,’ which is technically true, but you know how Congress is with procedure. Yes, the House passing the new spending package, which nixed an increase of the debt ceiling for two years, was the biggest obstacle, but the Senate had to pass it, and then it needed Joe Biden’s signature. The Senate didn’t pass the bill until nearly 1 AM on Saturday, which means the government technically was partially shut down (via WaPo):

Advertisement

The Senate early Saturday morning passed a bill to avert a government shutdown, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The move comes after the House overwhelmingly passed the bill on Friday. The new spending plan does not include President-elect Donald Trump’s demand to suspend the debt limit. The legislation would extend current fiscal levels until mid-March, provide $110 billion in relief to help natural-disaster survivors and aid farmers, and grant an extension for the farm bill, which must be reauthorized.

SPEAKER JOHNSON: "I was in constant contact with President Trump throughout this process... and this is a good outcome for this country."



This was a BIG victory — and President Trump hasn't even taken office yet. The best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/swGtkbZ1LD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 20, 2024

Senate misses mark. Technical government shutdown now. But Senate will vote to fund the government within the hour. Deadline was 11:59:59 pm et Friday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2024

HISTORY: President Trump delivered a significant win as the House passed the smallest CR ever in history!



- Started as 1,547 pages, was cut to 120

- No raise for members of Congress

- No protections for J6 Committee

- Gives $20B for agricultural disaster assistance

-… pic.twitter.com/AQlRnZfdJi — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 21, 2024

Is Joe Biden even up right now? The man has been cooked since day one of his presidency, as The Wall Street Journal revealed this week. The elaborate scheme to shield the public from Joe’s mental decline is worthy of hearings and an investigation.