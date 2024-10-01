Kamala's Camp Must Be Having Heartburn Over This CNN Segment
Tipsheet

Here's How Much Biden's Port Strike Is Going to Cost the Economy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 01, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It's official. As of midnight, Port workers on the East and Gulf Coasts are on strike after failing to reach a deal late Monday. 

"The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents 45,000 dockworkers, began its first strike since 1977 after its six-year contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents port employers, expired Monday night," Fox Business reports. "Negotiations between the ILA and USMX have been deadlocked thus far over the union's demands related to wage hikes and compensation, as well as protection from automation at ports." 

So, how much is this going to cost the American economy? 

Store shelves are also expected to start going bare. 

When asked about missile strikes in Yemen by reporters Monday, Biden got confused and answered as if he was asked about the port strike. Biden sided with the union and endorsed collective bargaining. Biden is refusing to enforce the Taft-Harley Act to keep the ports operable. 

