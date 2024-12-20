A Major Democratic Narrative on the Spending Bill Just Got Busted

After the monstrosity of a plan to avert a government shutdown failed earlier, Democrats went for many wild narratives in blaming Republicans. Among the most popular is to lament how the earlier version of the over 1,550 page bill included research for pediatric cancer research, while a newer version, which failed in the House on Thursday night, did not. Of course, that's not the whole story, and there's one only one side to blame for that.

As it turns out, the House on March 5 overwhelmingly passed, by a vote of 384-4, the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, introduced by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA). It's been held up in the Senate, still currently controlled by the Democrats under Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for another few weeks.

Over X for Friday, there have actually been two competing trends to do with cancer research, with one reminding that there's a standalone bill that's been held up.

Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have lashed out on social media against Republicans. Not only does AOC completely fail to acknowledge that such a bill already passed her chamber, and is being held up in the chamber her party controls, she naturally makes it about blaming Elon Musk, who dared to communicate his opposition to the continuing resolution (CR) earlier this week, and amplify the voices of others who did.

"They’re cutting healthcare to kids because Elon gets his money from Defense contracts so they’ll never touch the military budget," the congresswoman claimed.

They’re cutting healthcare to kids because Elon gets his money from Defense contracts so they’ll never touch the military budget. https://t.co/l0McmIwEfZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went for an even more dramatic fashion, in one of his many conversations with the press where he's taken the opportunity to smear Republicans.

As part of his hysterical fearmongering, no doubt meant to stir up outrage against Republicans, but also likely to cause a panic, Jeffries claimed that Republicans "would rather enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors than fund cancer research for children."

Both AOC and Jeffries voted in favor of the standalone bill.

This is a blatant lie. Schumer has been sitting on a bill to find cancer research for children since March of this year.



Democrats are shameless. pic.twitter.com/2i2ETrkPmE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2024

When it comes to such a narrative, liberal commentator Kyle Kulinski reposted AOC and also lashed out against Republicans over killing such a terrible CR. As Democrats have done ad nauseum, Kulinski also furthered the wild conspiracy theory that Musk is actually really in charge, and it is President-elect Donald Trump who is subservient to him, as demonstrated with several AI-generated posts to his X account.

At one point, Kulinski's claim about Republicans being to blame for cancer research contained a community note. The Libs of TikTok account and Musk have run wild with counteracting Kulinski's claims, by reminding basic key facts about the standalone cancer bill, and they're not the only ones.

As Robby Starbuck noted, in a despicable but no less surprising move, those with the leftist media went along with such a claim, including MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Rolling Stone.

Turns out the cancer research funding that Democrats are all blaming on @elonmusk, was a stand alone bill that passed in the Republican controlled House but got held up in the Democrat controlled Senate.



Democrats k*lled a funding bill for child cancer research. pic.twitter.com/fGwVHoRErH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

The Democrats are lying again 🤨 https://t.co/htZA6cK1LR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

You literally can’t make this up. Democrats are blaming @elonmusk, Trump, & Republicans for k*lling the funding for kids cancer research.



It was introduced as a stand alone bill and passed the Republican controlled House.



It’s been held up since March in the Democrat controlled… pic.twitter.com/96LBV0OLTn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

You know that $190M of funding for pediatric cancer research that Democrats have spent the last day on their high horse about with the CR?



Turns out it passed the Republican led House as a stand-alone bill last March but went nowhere in Chuck Schumer's Senate. pic.twitter.com/TbaifGJrwf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2024

Legacy media were frothing at the mouth so hard to attack Republicans that they failed to fact check when they tried the "Trump and Elon are ending childhood cancer research" narrative. House R’s already passed it and Dems have refused to pass it in the Senate.



Attack is now… pic.twitter.com/PSm4FfA1ZS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 20, 2024

As for what's next with the spending bill before a government shutdown is set to begin at midnight, Jeff has reported on a "Plan C." Conservative members, like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have been calling for clean, standalone spending bills all along.

Musk has called this a "Great idea."