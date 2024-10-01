Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel
UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation
Biden's Port Strike Is Going to Be Expensive and Painful
Was This the Reason for FEMA’s Tardy Response to North Carolina Hurricane Victims?
The Babylon Bee Sues California Over New 'Deepfake' Laws
RNC Announces Even More Election Integrity Wins Ahead of November Election
Skepticism Alert: Beware of This Democrat's Warning About a Key Battleground State
Could Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Have Picked a Worse Time for This Anti-Israel...
Go Woke Go Broke: Netflix Cancellations Surge After Co-Founder Donates to Kamala Harris
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead
College Volleyball Team Forfeits Match Against Team With Trans Player
Here's Why This Blue State Is Suing a Catholic Hospital
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie?
Tipsheet

Biden Finally Releases a Statement on the Dock Strike

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 01, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After failing to get ahead of a strike at the Nation's East and Gulf Coast ports, President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday calling for the strike to end after the demands of labor unions are met. 

Advertisement

"Collective bargaining is the best way for workers to get the pay and benefits they deserve. I have urged USMX, which represents a group of foreign-owned carriers, to come to the table and present a fair offer to the workers of the International Longshoremen’s Association that ensures they are paid appropriately in line with their invaluable contributions," Biden said. "Ocean carriers have made record profits since the pandemic and in some cases profits grew in excess of 800 percent compared to their profits prior to the pandemic. Executive compensation has grown in line with those profits and profits have been returned to shareholders at record rates. It’s only fair that workers, who put themselves at risk during the pandemic to keep ports open, see a meaningful increase in their wages as well." 

"As our nation climbs out of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, dockworkers will play an essential role in getting communities the resources they need. Now is not the time for ocean carriers to refuse to negotiate a fair wage for these essential workers while raking in record profits. My Administration will be monitoring for any price gouging activity that benefits foreign ocean carriers, including those on the USMX board," he continued. "It is time for USMX to negotiate a fair contract with the longshoremen that reflects the substantial contribution they’ve been making to our economic comeback."

Biden is refusing to enforce the Taft-Hartley Act, which would require port workers to keep things running while negotiations continue. The USMX has offered the Longshoremen a 50 percent raise. The union has been accused to breaking labor laws with the strike and their negotiation tactics. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"President Biden, whose administration has tried to facilitate talks between the two sides, has said that he won't use a federal labor law known as the Taft-Hartley Act to intervene in the strike. Under that law, Biden could take action that results in an 80-day "cooling off" period for negotiations to resume while workers are back at work," Fox Business reports. "The strike comes after USMX filed an unfair labor complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the ILA last week, arguing that the group was breaking labor laws by refusing to negotiate. The ILA criticized the move as a "publicity stunt" and said USMX should file labor complaints against port employers for not paying dockworkers better wages."

The head of the Longshoremen's Association explained the consequences this way: 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage Katie Pavlich
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie? Guy Benson
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead Madeline Leesman
Kamala in Big Trouble! Harris Campaign Falling Apart! Trump Momentum! Townhall Video
Go Woke Go Broke: Netflix Cancellations Surge After Co-Founder Donates to Kamala Harris Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement