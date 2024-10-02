Trump Weighs in on the Longshoreman Port Strike

It's day two of the first major port strike in more than 40 years, which could wreak chaos on the U.S. economy.

Longshoremen pres. boasts about a strike hurting everyday Americans: “People never gave a shit about us until now, when they finally realize that the chain is being broke now. Cars won’t come in, food won’t come in, clothing won’t come in.” pic.twitter.com/rHJf1e96YU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump is weighing in.

"The situation should have never come to this and, had I been President, it would not have. This is only happening because of the inflation brought on by Kamala Harris’ two votes for massive, out-of-control spending, and her decision to cut off energy exploration. Americans who thrived under President Trump can’t even get by because of Kamala Harris - this strike is a direct result of her actions," Trump released in a statement Monday night. "American workers should be able to negotiate for better wages, especially since the shipping companies are mostly foreign flag vessels, including the largest consortium One."

Meanwhile President Joe Biden is refusing to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act, which would force the ports to stay open while negotiations with the union continue.

"President Biden, whose administration has tried to facilitate talks between the two sides, has said that he won't use a federal labor law known as the Taft-Hartley Act to intervene in the strike. Under that law, Biden could take action that results in an 80-day "cooling off" period for negotiations to resume while workers are back at work," Fox Business reports. "Enacted in 1947 as an update to the National Labor Relations Act, the Taft-Hartley Act contained a variety of updates and reforms to labor laws and dispute mechanisms – including a new provision for settling labor disputes that create a national emergency."