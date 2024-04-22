Republican Jewish Coalition Endorses Bob Good's Primary Opponent Due to Vote Against Aid for Israel

Last October, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) was one of eight Republicans to vote in favor of ousting then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). He now faces a Republican opponent, with state Sen. John McGuire having announced last November that he was running against Good for the June 18 primary. On Monday, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), announced that they had endorsed McGuire, a move that came after Good was one of the 58 House members--21 of them who were Republicans--to vote against aid for Israel on Saturday.

"If you don’t stand with the Jewish community, if you don’t stand with Israel, Republican or Democrat, the RJC will work to defeat you," the statement, from RJC CEO Matt Brooks, began.

Referencing Saturday's vote, the statement also called out Good for how he "shamefully voted against this critical support for the Jewish state, abandoning Israel as it continues to fight for its very survival after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

"This vote showed who Israel's true friends are, and exposed those like Congressman Bob Good who are not," it continued.

The statement also raised other concerns, such as how "Good also voted against passage of an Israel aid bill in February, and he opposed a defense authorization bill that included important funding for joint U.S.-Israel defense programs, including Iron Dome." Good did indeed vote against such bills, as did other members of the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), which Good is the chair of.

In endorsing McGuire, referring to him as "a conservative stalwart who made his support for Israel clear," the statement also quoted Good's primary opponent from an April 13 post who had said in part, "Israel is under attack and deserves our support. Congress should be unequivocal in supporting Israel with resources it needs in this ongoing fight against terrorism."

Good's campaign shared a lengthy statement from the congressman with Townhall in response to the RJC endorsing his opponent. "No one has been a stronger or more unequivocal supporter of Israel than I have during my 3 years in Washington," he began by offering. He also pointed out how he was among those who called for "a stand-alone, paid-for, Israel bill in November," which passed with bipartisan support, though it's failed in the Senate. Good also brought up how he "led a press conference in March to condemn the Biden Administration's efforts to undermine Israel with their calls for a restraint, a ceasefire, the release of captured terrorists, and a two-state solution" and "also introduced a resolution to that effect in the House."

Good's statement went on to focus on fiscal responsibility, an issue he has prioritized throughout his time in office.

"Twice, I voted against BORROWING billions of dollars for foreign aid, and pleaded unsuccessfully for the Speaker to include a pay-for amendment in February and April. Israel does not have nearly $35 trillion in national debt as we do, and the habit of unpaid supplementals must end," he explained. "I am also unapologetic for rejecting the inclusion of $9.5 billion in aid for Gaza (Hamas terrorists) to buy Democrat votes for the foreign aid supplemental package," he added, which other HFC members have expressed concerns with as well.

Not only did Good's statement call the HFC move "disappointing," but specifically noted "[i]t is disappointing that the Republican Jewish Coalition would base an endorsement on nothing more than a campaign statement from a candidate who literally has no track record of actionable support for Israel, will say or do anything for political gain, and only truly supports his own political ambition."

He concluded his statement with a reminder of his support for Israel. "Israel is one of a very small number of true American friends and allies on the world stage. We must stand in strong support of Israel and its unconditional right to defend itself and do whatever it takes to eliminate the threats to its safety and security."

Good's political account also reposted the Blaze's Daniel Horowitz, who called RJC's endorsement of McGuire an "[u]tter disgrace."

