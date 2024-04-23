Alec Baldwin's Encounter With a Pro-Palestinian Activist Is a Warning to All
LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania Primary
Senators Deliver Message to Biden on Schools Allowing 'Pro-Terrorist Mobs'
Here's How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Welcoming Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Arkan...
Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing
CNN Once Again Delivers Media Malpractice From Gaza
Here's Who Trump Is Blaming for the Pro-Hamas Student Protests
Did Kristi Noem Complicate Her Chances for VP With This Sunday Show Abortion...
Biden's Crime Proclamation Sure Is Something
It's Been a Year Since the House Passed Rep. Greg Steube's Bill to...
Here's What Happened When a New York Homeowner Found Squatters on Her Property
Following Anti-Israel Protests, Columbia Switches to Hybrid Classes for the Rest of the...
Some of the Illegal Aliens DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Will Be Permitted...
Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Crackdowns Head to the Supreme Court
Tipsheet

There's Been an Update on Minnesota State Sen. Arrested for Burglary

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 23, 2024 8:30 PM
Becker County Jail

Early on Monday morning, as we covered, state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, a Minnesota Democrat, was arrested for first degree burglary. Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, was arrested in Detroit Lakes, an area over 200 miles and three and a half hours away. We now know that complaint states she broke into her late father's home. She's now been charged with a felony charge of 1st degree burglary and was scheduled for her first court appearance on Tuesday morning. 

Advertisement

According to the complaint, "While being detained, Mitchell stated to the Victim something to the effect of, 'I was just trying to get a coupl of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore.'" While speaking to an Officer Wothe, she stated she had "just gotten into the house" and that "clearly I'm not good at this."

Mitchell also spoke to officers after being read her Miranda rights, stating "I know I did something bad." What followed was an exchange about her and her stepmother, who she said "had ceased all contact with her and other family members," and that "she wanted various items of her late father's and that Victim refused to give them to her." The complaint also mentions Mitchell "stated that she previously got into an argument with Victim and they stopped talking."

Alpha News' Liz Collin shared the complaint in a post on Tuesday morning post. 

Collin also shared another post later on Tuesday, drawing a contrast between Mitchell's own Facebook post from Tuesday afternoon in which she claimed the matter had to do with having "a close relative" who she says has Alzheimer's. "Unfortunately, I startled this close relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I was accused of stealing, which I absolutely deny," her post mentioned in part. "Over the weekend, I learned of medical information which caused me grave concern and prompted me to check on that family member. I entered a home I have come and gone from countless times in the past 20 years, where my son even once had his own room," it had also raid.

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania Primary Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"This has been a true tragedy for our family and my hope is it can return to being a private matter," the post closed with.

Andrew Wagner, the executive director for Minnesota House Republicans, had been posting local news coverage of the arrest on Monday, and also reposted Pari Glessing, who shared the explanation in the Facebook post "is totally insulting given what we know from the police report."

As mentioned in previous coverage, Mitchell's arrest was particularly noteworthy given that Democrats only have a one-seat majority in the state Senate following the 2022 election, though they do also have control of both the state House of Representatives and governorship. 

That narrow majority doesn't look to be in danger, though, at least not yet. The Star Tribune's Ryan Faircloth said he spoke with Mitchell's attorney, Bruce Ringstrom Sr., who said he's advised his client not to resign from the state Senate. His post also notes he "doubts Majority Leader Erin Murphy will ask her to," and even that "he expects Mitchell to return to the State Capitol on Wednesday."

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson had meanwhile said "she needs to resign from the Senate immediately."



Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania Primary Spencer Brown
Here's How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Welcoming Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Arkansas Spencer Brown
Alec Baldwin's Encounter With a Pro-Palestinian Activist Is a Warning to All Matt Vespa
Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing Spencer Brown
Did Kristi Noem Complicate Her Chances for VP With This Sunday Show Abortion Answer? Rebecca Downs
Democrats Are Going to Get Someone Killed and They’re Perfectly Fine With It Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania Primary Spencer Brown
Advertisement