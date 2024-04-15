Senate Republicans Once Again Demand Standalone Aid for Israel

Following Iran's attack against Israel over the weekend, Senate Republicans are once again calling for the chamber to take up standalone bills that provide aid to our ally in the Middle East. Just as he's done following the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) called for the Senate to pass such a bill. Considering that the legislation was already passed by the House early last November, the bill could have gone immediately to President Joe Biden's desk if Senate Democrats would only allow it. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also offered her own aid bill.

Advertisement

WATCH: Since October, Senate Democrats have blocked our legislation for aid to Israel, delaying help to our ally in this critical time. I am on the Senate Floor for the FIFTH time calling for standalone aid to Israel: https://t.co/tZtXS9sAFG — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) April 16, 2024

Marshall reminded how "it's been almost 200 days since Iranian-backed Hamas Terrorists invaded Israel and brutally killed innocent civilians, women, senior citizens, and children," as well as how "since that horrific date of October 7, I've called for aid to our ally Israel with no strings attached four times."

Despite these multiple calls for aid that Marshall has made, Democrats still consider the aid bill to be "somehow unreasonable," the senator reminded.

Israel hasn't merely been attacked by Hamas, though, but by Iran, which Marshall referred to as "the head of the snake," considering it's "the nation that harbors terrorists that scream and shout 'Death to America'" and "who time and time again has shown us they hate America and Israel."

"Iran, a terrorist, authoritarian evil regime that cannot be trusted, launched more than 120 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles, and 170 one-way suicide drones at Israel on Saturday night," Marshall reminded, highlighting how dangerous the enemy is.

Marshall also used Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) own supposed support for Israel, which he posted about in light of the attacks, against him. "Time and time again, I see members, even the Democrat Majority Leader this weekend, say he stands with Israel. My message today to my colleagues is that actions speak louder than words. We are tired of hearing the pro-Israel lip service while you simultaneously block every effort to help Israel in its time of need. History will not forget this; let's do the right thing," Marshall declared.

Democrats once more objected, though, with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who also serves as the president pro tempore of the Senate, doing so this time. Although Democrats have objected six times total, including twice on Monday night, Murray didn't even offer a response this time.

After Hamas’ attack on Israel, Senate Democrats unanimously blocked a bipartisan attempt to send aid to Israel.



I’m demanding a vote on my measure to provide Israel with $4B to replenish Iron Dome, $1B for munitions, and $150M to help secure the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 16, 2024

🚨 Senate Democrats just unanimously voted to BLOCK the bipartisan, House-passed funding bill for Israel. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 16, 2024

In her own remarks, Blackburn issued a call for how "we must stand with Israel," calling out her Democratic colleagues for their delay. Since that delay in sending aid following the October 7 attacks, Blackburn pointed out, "Iran for the first time ever directly attacked Israel from Iranian territory." Not only that, it "was the largest aerial attack ever carried out in the Middle East," the senator emphasized.

Speaking of how "this issue is too important for any more delays," Blackburn also highlighted how her bill is "nearly identical" to the legislation that previously passed the House, laying out the details of her bill in full transparency. "But, my bill does not make any cuts at all to Joe Biden's army of IRS agents, it doesn't make any cuts to the budget," she laid out, highlighting the differences. "It doesn't have any offsets. My legislation very simply says they need this aid. Let's send this aid! Let's make certain Israel has what they need to protect themselves," she stressed, reminding how Israel is "the world's only Jewish state" and "it is in a fight for its survival!"

Advertisement

When it comes to aid bills that the House is considering, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) earlier on Monday announced that his chamber will take up four standalone aid bills, including for Israel, for Ukraine, for Taiwan, and other national security priorities.

As The Hill reported, citing two Republican lawmakers at the meeting, the plan involved would be to move the bills under one procedural rule so as to allow for amendments. "The fourth national security-related bill, according to one of the GOP lawmakers, would include a TikTok ban, a provision to allow the U.S. to use seized Russian assets to assist Ukraine, a lend-lease act for military aid and convertible loans for humanitarian relief," the report also mentioned.

There is no text yet, though according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), they hope to have it on Tuesday.















