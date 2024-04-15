Saudi Arabia Publicly Acknowledges It Helped Defend Israel This Weekend
Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial
Water Is Wet, NPR Is Liberal And Other Obvious Things
NPR Has a Public Radio Meltdown
We Dare Not Tempt Them With Weakness
Communists Betray Workers, Teachers Unions Betray Students, Civil Rights Organizations Bet...
The Politics of Steel Are Center Stage in Pennsylvania
A Taxing Time
Joe Biden on the Economy: I Don't Feel Your Pain
America No More…
Uniting Against Tech Oligarchy: The Sale of TikTok and the Open App Markets...
Democrats Should Join the Call for FDA to Accelerate Approval of Smokefree Products
'Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree': Chairman Comer Reacts to Biden's Refusal...
FISA Extension Now Heads to the Senate
Tipsheet

Senate Republicans Once Again Demand Standalone Aid for Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 15, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Following Iran's attack against Israel over the weekend, Senate Republicans are once again calling for the chamber to take up standalone bills that provide aid to our ally in the Middle East. Just as he's done following the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) called for the Senate to pass such a bill. Considering that the legislation was already passed by the House early last November, the bill could have gone immediately to President Joe Biden's desk if Senate Democrats would only allow it. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also offered her own aid bill. 

Advertisement

Marshall reminded how "it's been almost 200 days since Iranian-backed Hamas Terrorists invaded Israel and brutally killed innocent civilians, women, senior citizens, and children," as well as how "since that horrific date of October 7, I've called for aid to our ally Israel with no strings attached four times."

Despite these multiple calls for aid that Marshall has made, Democrats still consider the aid bill to be "somehow unreasonable," the senator reminded.

Israel hasn't merely been attacked by Hamas, though, but by Iran, which Marshall referred to as "the head of the snake," considering it's "the nation that harbors terrorists that scream and shout 'Death to America'" and "who time and time again has shown us they hate America and Israel."  

"Iran, a terrorist, authoritarian evil regime that cannot be trusted, launched more than 120 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles, and 170 one-way suicide drones at Israel on Saturday night," Marshall reminded, highlighting how dangerous the enemy is.

Marshall also used Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) own supposed support for Israel, which he posted about in light of the attacks, against him. "Time and time again, I see members, even the Democrat Majority Leader this weekend, say he stands with Israel. My message today to my colleagues is that actions speak louder than words. We are tired of hearing the pro-Israel lip service while you simultaneously block every effort to help Israel in its time of need. History will not forget this; let's do the right thing," Marshall declared.

Recommended

Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Democrats once more objected, though, with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who also serves as the president pro tempore of the Senate, doing so this time. Although Democrats have objected six times total, including twice on Monday night, Murray didn't even offer a response this time.

In her own remarks, Blackburn issued a call for how "we must stand with Israel," calling out her Democratic colleagues for their delay. Since that delay in sending aid following the October 7 attacks, Blackburn pointed out, "Iran for the first time ever directly attacked Israel from Iranian territory." Not only that, it "was the largest aerial attack ever carried out in the Middle East," the senator emphasized. 

Speaking of how "this issue is too important for any more delays," Blackburn also highlighted how her bill is "nearly identical" to the legislation that previously passed the House, laying out the details of her bill in full transparency. "But, my bill does not make any cuts at all to Joe Biden's army of IRS agents, it doesn't make any cuts to the budget," she laid out, highlighting the differences. "It doesn't have any offsets. My legislation very simply says they need this aid. Let's send this aid! Let's make certain Israel has what they need to protect themselves," she stressed, reminding how Israel is "the world's only Jewish state" and "it is in a fight for its survival!"

Advertisement

When it comes to aid bills that the House is considering, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) earlier on Monday announced that his chamber will take up four standalone aid bills, including for Israel, for Ukraine, for Taiwan, and other national security priorities.

As The Hill reported, citing two Republican lawmakers at the meeting, the plan involved would be to move the bills under one procedural rule so as to allow for amendments. "The fourth national security-related bill, according to one of the GOP lawmakers, would include a TikTok ban, a provision to allow the U.S. to use seized Russian assets to assist Ukraine, a lend-lease act for military aid and convertible loans for humanitarian relief," the report also mentioned.

There is no text yet, though according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), they hope to have it on Tuesday.





Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Saudi Arabia Publicly Acknowledges It Helped Defend Israel This Weekend Matt Vespa
'Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree': Chairman Comer Reacts to Biden's Refusal to Testify Rebecca Downs
Stop Telling People to Only Vote on Election Day Kurt Schlichter
The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results. Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement