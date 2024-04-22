Here's What Happened When a Jewish Professor Tried Entering Columbia's Campus
Biden Is Always Wrong
President Biden Has His 'Very Fine People on Both Sides' Moment
The New York Times' Coverage of Columbia's Hamas Student Uprising Is Something Else
GOP Reps From New York Have a Message for Columbia University's President
Joe Biden's Ham-Fisted Statement on Pro-Hamas Campus Chaos Is Baseless Bluster
Republican Congresswoman Has a Warning for Columbia University
Trump Killed Humor in DC
Carpetbagger Eugene Vindman's Campaign Is a Mess
JB Pritzker's Sunday Show Appearance Was Such a Mess, Of Course He's a...
Middle School Girls Were Forced to Compete Against a 'Trans' Athlete. Here's What...
Planned Parenthood Refuses to Hand Over Documents on Transgender Care for Kids
Ilhan Omar's Daughter: How Dare You Make Me Face the Consequences of My...
Arizona’s Supreme Court Upheld Legislation to Protect Unborn Life. Here’s How Gavin Newsom...
Tipsheet

Minnesota State Sen. Arrested for Burglary, Raising 'Big Implications' Over Razor-Thin Majority

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 22, 2024 7:30 PM
Becker County Jail

Early on Monday morning, Nicole Mitchell was arrested at a Detroit Lakes, Minnesota for first degree burglary. She isn't just any suspect, but a Democratic state senator from Woodbury, Minnesota, located over 200 miles about three and a half hours away. Local news outlet KFGO noted that "[t]he county attorney’s office is reviewing the report before determining whether Mitchell will be charged."

Advertisement

"Mitchell is a Democratic state senator who was elected in 2022 and former meteorologist for KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. She is currently a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serving as a meteorologist for the Air Force’s ‘Hurricane Hunters’. She was also an anchor on The Weather Channel from 2004 to 2011," the report also mentioned.

The story also earned national attention, as The New York Post reported that "Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander told The Post that he expected a criminal complaint against the lawmaker to be filed Tuesday." 

"A spokesperson for the Minnesota Senate Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party said in a statement the party was “aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information," that report also mentioned. 

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson is quoted as saying "The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature."

The Libs of TikTok X account posted about the arrest as well, which include pointing out and poking fun at how Mitchell had, less than a week before, posted about how she had a "[m]eaningful conversation" with the pro-gun control Moms Demand Action, where "community members" had been sent to "advocat[e] for common sense gun reform & safer communities" at the state legislature.

Recommended

Carpetbagger Eugene Vindman's Campaign Is a Mess Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

It was in 2022 that Democrats gained a trifecta, controlling not only the state Senate, but also the Minnesota House of Representatives, with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz winning reelection. That being said, Democrats only have a one-seat majority in the state Senate, and a six-seat majority in the House.

Andrew Wagner, the executive director for Minnesota House Republicans, reposted the local news coverage, noting "big implications for #mnleg Senate control if DFL State Senator is convicted for 1st Degree Burglary."

While the state Senate is not up for reelection this cycle, the House is, and is considered to be a competitive state for those races. 




Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carpetbagger Eugene Vindman's Campaign Is a Mess Rebecca Downs
Psst…I Think the President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Illegal Aliens Are Harassing Home Depot Customers, So the Store Is Taking Action Madeline Leesman
Surprise: Famous Hamas Sympathizer Caught in Racist, Homophobic Rant Guy Benson
Ilhan Omar's Daughter: How Dare You Make Me Face the Consequences of My Own Actions! Guy Benson
Republican Congresswoman Has a Warning for Columbia University Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carpetbagger Eugene Vindman's Campaign Is a Mess Rebecca Downs
Advertisement