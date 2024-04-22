Minnesota State Sen. Arrested for Burglary, Raising 'Big Implications' Over Razor-Thin Majority

Early on Monday morning, Nicole Mitchell was arrested at a Detroit Lakes, Minnesota for first degree burglary. She isn't just any suspect, but a Democratic state senator from Woodbury, Minnesota, located over 200 miles about three and a half hours away. Local news outlet KFGO noted that "[t]he county attorney’s office is reviewing the report before determining whether Mitchell will be charged."

Advertisement

"Mitchell is a Democratic state senator who was elected in 2022 and former meteorologist for KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. She is currently a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serving as a meteorologist for the Air Force’s ‘Hurricane Hunters’. She was also an anchor on The Weather Channel from 2004 to 2011," the report also mentioned.

The story also earned national attention, as The New York Post reported that "Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander told The Post that he expected a criminal complaint against the lawmaker to be filed Tuesday."

"A spokesperson for the Minnesota Senate Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party said in a statement the party was “aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information," that report also mentioned.

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson is quoted as saying "The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature."

The Libs of TikTok X account posted about the arrest as well, which include pointing out and poking fun at how Mitchell had, less than a week before, posted about how she had a "[m]eaningful conversation" with the pro-gun control Moms Demand Action, where "community members" had been sent to "advocat[e] for common sense gun reform & safer communities" at the state legislature.

BREAKING: Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell (D) was just arrested for 1st-degree burglary.



This comes a few days after she publicly advocated for building "safer communities."



You just can't make this stuff up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nccInYfGeg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

It was in 2022 that Democrats gained a trifecta, controlling not only the state Senate, but also the Minnesota House of Representatives, with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz winning reelection. That being said, Democrats only have a one-seat majority in the state Senate, and a six-seat majority in the House.

Andrew Wagner, the executive director for Minnesota House Republicans, reposted the local news coverage, noting "big implications for #mnleg Senate control if DFL State Senator is convicted for 1st Degree Burglary."

While the state Senate is not up for reelection this cycle, the House is, and is considered to be a competitive state for those races.











