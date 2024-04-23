It's Been a Year Since the House Passed Rep. Greg Steube's Bill to Protect Women's Sports

As of last Saturday, it's been one year since the House passed Rep. Greg Steube's bill to protect women's sports, known as The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. While the bill passed 219-203, with all Republicans present voting in favor of the bill, it's been languishing for over a year while the Democratic-controlled Senate refuses to even consider the legislation.

Advertisement

"Specifically, the bill provides that it is a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 for federally funded education programs or activities to operate, sponsor, or facilitate athletic programs or activities that allow individuals of the male sex to participate in programs or activities that are designated for women or girls. (Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs or activities, including in public elementary and secondary schools and in colleges and universities.) Under the bill, sex is based on an individual's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," a summary of the bill mentions.

📢 One year ago today: The House took the commonsense step by passing my legislation, The Protection of Women and Girls’ Sports Act, standing up for fairness and equality in women’s sports!



Yet, here we are, a year later, and the Senate has let it collect dust on the shelf… pic.twitter.com/wFvt4WbV1L — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 20, 2024

Polls have shown that Americans do not believe biological boys and men should be able to compete against girls and women, though that's exactly what we've been seeing lately, as Madeline has been covering at length.

"The Democrats pretend this doesn’t happen, but it feels like every week there is a story about a man taking a championship title, roster spot, record, or scholarship from a female athlete," Steube said in a statement shared with Townhall. "One year ago, the House took the commonsense step of passing my legislation, The Protection of Women and Girls’ Sports Act. Of course, zero Democrats joined us in protecting women’s sports and Joe Biden put out a threat to veto my bill - proving that the Democrats are so beholden to the radicals in their party that they are content with the complete erasure of women’s sports," he added, highlighting the Democrats' extreme position on the issue.

Making such an anniversary even more timely is that the Biden administration just last Friday issued a new rule that does away with Title IX protections for girls in sports based on sex. "Going forward, the basis of 'sex' now encompasses the concept of 'gender identity,'" Madeline mentioned in her reporting at the time. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has dared to claim the new rule will build upon Title IX protections. As Spencer also covered, the new rule is facing a legal challenge from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is among the several organizations in support of Steube's bill.

Advertisement

Steube's statement also referenced Title IX. "Yet, here we are, a year later, and the Senate has let it collect dust on the shelf while the Biden Administration erodes Title IX protections," he reminded. "The vast majority of Americans do not want men competing in women’s sports. If Republicans are given the Senate back, and President Trump is in the White House, I know Republicans will deliver this urgent, commonsense protection for women’s sports!," he declared, with a message of hope for the November election.

Former and potentially future President has made the protection of sports for women and girls a key issue of his, as has the MAGA Inc. PAC supporting Trump as it seeks to draw a stark contrast between Trump and President Joe Biden ahead of the November rematch from 2020.

Steube has been a champion of the cause since even before Republicans took control of the House following the 2022 midterm elections. During the 117h Congress, Steube and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), then the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), filed a discharge petition in an attempt to have the bill receive a vote by the then Democratically-controlled House.

Besides ADF, other supporting organizations and individuals include Advancing American Freedom, Alliance Defending Freedom, American Principles Project, Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, CPAC, Eagle Forum, Ethics and Public Policy Center, Family Policy Alliance, Heritage Action, ICONS Independent Council on Women’s Sport, Independent Women’s Law Center, Women’s Declaration International USA, Women’s Liberation Front, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and 12x NCAA All American Swimmer Riley Gaines.

Advertisement

One year ago today the House passed The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act!!



Grateful for @RepGregSteube and @CWforA continued leadership on this issue 💪🏼 @HouseGOP knows girls sports are for #girlsonly pic.twitter.com/uXnFnPZkF2 — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) April 20, 2024







