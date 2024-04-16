People Have Solutions for Pro-Hamas Agitators Blocking Traffic
After Unprecedented Missile Attack, Top Iranian Official Still Has a Valid U.S. Visa
New Report Reveals Extent of China's Role in the Fentanyl Crisis
What Caused Joe Scarborough to Absolutely Lose It Today
The Mayorkas Impeachment Is Now in the Senate's Hands. Here's What Comes Next.
Affirmative Action Beneficiary Joy Reid Declares NY Attorney General Alvin Bragg to Be...
How Low Can Biden Go in the Polls With Key Demographics?
New Poll Shows How Florida Voters Feel About Measures Restricting Abortion
Blacklisting Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is a No-Brainer
Video Shows Suspected Illegal Aliens Landing Boat on California Beach and Fleeing
Trump's Secret Weapon in 2024 Is a Double-Edged Sword
Ted Cruz on the Importance of Holding an Impeachment Trial Against DHS Sec....
Illegal Immigrant Child Sex Offender Arrested in California
The Day I Agreed With Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman
Tipsheet

Is a Trump-Biden 2024 Debate Looking Less Likely?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 16, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has been frequently insisting that President Joe Biden debate him ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Given what response we've sort of had so far from the Biden folks, that may not be too likely. 

Advertisement

During Monday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the matter, and while she couldn't speak much about it given it has to do with the election, what she did say was rather telling.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre: "In 2020, do you think that the American electorate was helped by seeing Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the same stage...at the same time...at a presidential debate? Was that helpful, do you think, in terms of people making that decision?"

In addition to offering "I can’t speak to that from here," emphasizing "I can’t," no matter how many times the reporter tried to ask the question, Jean-Pierre also emphasized how "2020 was a different time," adding "it was a different time."

It was indeed a different time in 2020, as Biden was younger and his age not so advanced in such a way that the American people worried about his age, mental fitness, and ability to serve out a second term, as they do now. Voters were also duped into believing that Biden could perhaps be the unifying force that he claimed, and somehow still claims, he can be.

What isn't different is that Biden relied on false narratives, such as the "fine people" hoax during the 2020 debates, which he's also brought back for the 2024 campaign. Townhall has repeatedly fact-checked claims about Trump's remarks regarding the "Unite the Right Rally" in Charlottesville 2017, including during the 2020 campaign, before he was even the nominee.

Recommended

What Caused Joe Scarborough to Absolutely Lose It Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Because it can't be repeated enough, the full context of his remarks shows Trump was very clearly not referring to neo-Nazis in such a way. He was also talking about people concerned with the removal of statutes. Even more damning to such a false narrative is that Trump made clear "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally--but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly."

Considering all the times that Biden manages to stumble verbally and physically during his public appearances, needs a cheat sheet for even just basic motions, such as a "pause," and mixes up foreign leaders--even and including dead ones--it would come as no shock if his supporters don't want him debating. 

While Jean-Pierre might not have been able to provide much information, as Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, The Atlantic's David Frum had plenty to say. Frum mentioned how "a consortium of networks published a statement urging Biden to debate Trump on their platforms."

He's against Biden debating Trump, but not because of how it might make Biden look bad. Rather, he makes a considerably big deal about the various indictments against the former president, not because of their unprecedented nature or how Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) has been politicized and weaponized against his political opponent and other conservatives, but because Biden shouldn't dare appear with Trump for the crimes he's been accused of but not even found guilty of yet.

Advertisement

In his thread, Frum even likens Biden to President Abraham Lincoln and Trump to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, putting his disdain for Trump, his supporters, and the idea of holding a debate fully on display.





Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Caused Joe Scarborough to Absolutely Lose It Today Matt Vespa
Did You Catch the Difference in How Florida Handled 'Protesters' Blocking Roads? Leah Barkoukis
People Have Solutions for Pro-Hamas Agitators Blocking Traffic Katie Pavlich
There's a New Way to Offend Trans Folks Townhall Video
'Don't:' Biden's Failed Foreign Policy Legacy Guy Benson
Trump's Secret Weapon in 2024 Is a Double-Edged Sword Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Caused Joe Scarborough to Absolutely Lose It Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement