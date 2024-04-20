Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore
It's Not Hard to See Why NPR's New CEO Dodged This Simple Question...
The Washington Post Wants You to Feel Bad for These People. Don't.
Here's How Iran's Foreign Minister Responded to Israel's Latest Strike
DeSantis Honors Bay of Pigs Veterans on Invasion’s 63rd Anniversary
HHS, National Archives Hit With Lawsuit After Being Caught Deleting Emails of Former...
Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags, Cheer 'Ukraine!' After House Passes $60 Billion Aid Packag...
Planned Parenthood Abortions Is One of the Top Leading Causes of Death in...
California Dems Weaken Bill to Make Buying Child Sex a Felony
Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They We...
Corrupt Letitia James Asks Judge to Reject Trump's $175 Million Bond
Dem Official Says It's 'Not a News Story' Would-Be School Shooter Identifies As...
Gun Control Enables Sexual Violence
'Hating America, 101' – A Course for Homegrown Terrorists?
Tipsheet

House Passes Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills, Expected to Be Passed by Senate and Signed Into Law

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 20, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a rare Saturday session, the House passed a series of foreign aid bills in a win for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as some of his fellow Republican are looking to oust him with a motion to vacate the chair. The bills include aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as a national security bill that addresses divesting from TikTok. All bills passed with bipartisan support, though with outrage from many Republicans, especially as the House Freedom Caucus (HFC) on Thursday released an official statement opposing a rule change that ultimately passed on Friday that allows the bills to pass by a simple majority.

Advertisement

The 21st Century Peace through Strength Act passed 360-58, with both bipartisan support and opposition; the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act passed 385-34, with all votes opposed coming from Republicans; the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act passed 311-112, with all votes opposed coming from Republicans; and the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act passed 366-58, with both bipartisan support and opposition. All members of the anti-Israel Squad voted against the Israel aid bill. 

Notably, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who had decided his last day in office would be Friday, April 19, was present to vote on such bills. 

Republicans who were opposed raised concerns such as the need to secure the southern border. A GOP border bill had been considered on Saturday as well, but failed. In what is perhaps a fitting illustration of that criticism, especially in that Democrats care more about Ukraine's borders than our own, House Democrats were reportedly seen waving Ukrainian flags. Such a move is also in violation of House rules.

Other concerns included how aid to Israel also included aid to Gaza that could be hijacked by Hamas, as we've already seen happen. With the Ukraine aid bill, there were also concerns about how such a "loan" could be forgiven, 50 percent after November 2024--conveniently the same month as the presidential election, and the remaining debt in 2026. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who filed the motion to vacate the chair last month, had also filed some rather curious amendments earlier in the week, including sending those who voted in favor of such aid to serve in the Ukrainian aid. Her amendment failed 351-71. 

The bill is expected to pass the Senate and be signed into by President Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) couldn't even be bothered to hold a trial for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was impeached by the House in February. He and his fellow Senate Democrats did away with the trial, doing away with precedence and constitutional duty, likely forever changing how impeachments are handled when the House and Senate are controlled by opposite parties. Nevertheless, he is committed to voting on the foreign aid bills and the FISA expansion, signaling for members to be willing to vote over the weekend to do so. 

Advertisement


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They Were a Scam Sarah Arnold
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Phrase a UK Police Officer Said to a Jewish Man at a Pro-Hamas Rally That Caused an Uproar Matt Vespa
The Washington Post Wants You to Feel Bad for These People. Don't. Matt Vespa
Are Iran's Nine Lives Nearing an End? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Advertisement