Did Kristi Noem Complicate Her Chances for VP With This Sunday Show Abortion Answer?

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has been vocal about his support for exceptions such as rape and incest with his pro-life position. He reaffirmed his stance in a video message earlier this month, as well as his support for states' rights on abortion. Trump, who has yet to pick his running mate, though there are certainly notable names on his shortlist, also wants that running mate to share his views. One such contender, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), was asked about the issue during her Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

Host Dana Bash even referred to Noem as "a longtime Donald Trump supporter and potential vice presidential pick." Although they first discussed Trump's trial in New York City over hush money payments, Bash eventually got to the abortion issue. As Bash herself also pointed out, Noem also says abortion should be a states' issue, quite possibly to fit with Trump's own views.

"Well, the environment changed when Roe v. Wade was overturned," Noem offered as her reasoning for what changed, speaking of the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision. "That returned the power back to the states, which is appropriate. And Donald Trump is exactly right."



"Every state's laws will look different based on what the people in those states want to be their law when it comes to abortion. And we should be focusing on these women that are in crisis and they're in unprecedented situations, and they need help and support and all the information that they can possibly have," Noem went on to share.

She mentioned the presumptive Republican nominee further in her response when she mentioned that "Donald Trump recognizes the constitutional authority of the states. And I love that. I love that we have somebody running for president who actually follows our Constitution and recognizes, on this issue, that having that decision made at the state level is the appropriate decision."

South Dakota's own abortion law came up in the segment as well, with Noem explaining it became a law even before she was governor. It was "a trigger law" passed that was to go into effect when Roe was overturned. The law contains an exception for the life of the mother, with Noem pointing out "I think that our law today is what South Dakota wants. About her own role as governor, she pointed out that state residents "will continue to have that debate, and I will continue to follow through on my role, which is to make sure the will of the people is enforced."

When asked specifically about rape and incest, Noem mentioned as part of her answer that "I just don't believe a tragedy should perpetuate another tragedy. I believe in taking care of mothers that are in a crisis situation and that we should be locking alongside them, giving them all the information and the best information they can make before they have to be put in a situation where an abortion is the only option that they have. So I will continue to do that and love mothers and families through these situations, recognizing that they are often challenging and scary and many times they're feeling very alone. And, in South Dakota, I hope that that's never our story."

The segment then moved on to discussing other topics. If Trump likes Noem enough, he might still pick her for his running mate, especially since she has being a woman going for her. Time will tell, though for now this appearance raises some interesting conversations, especially with how well she sold her states' rights viewpoint contrasting her support for protecting babies conceived from rape or incest.

“I just don’t believe a tragedy should perpetuate another tragedy.”@DanaBashCNN presses @GovKristiNoem about her state’s abortion ban without rape or incest exceptions after Donald Trump said a similar law in Arizona went too far. pic.twitter.com/AnfDqYcdlE — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) April 21, 2024



