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These Fake Independents Held a Media Call to Lie to Voters About Their Radical Agendas

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 4:15 PM
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These Fake Independents Held a Media Call to Lie to Voters About Their Radical Agendas
AP Photo/Margery Beck

Last week, fake independent candidate Dan Osborn, who is running for the Senate in Nebraska, was caught on audio saying some pretty racist and sexually graphic things.

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When confronted about these comments, Osborn claimed it was AI.

Townhall stands by its reporting: that audio was not AI, nor was it the first time leaked audio damaged his campaign. That leaked audio not only exposed his radical beliefs, but how he really feels about Nebraska voters and how he plans to hoodwink them into voting for him before enacting his far-left agenda in Congress. Osborn admitted he's aligned with the Democrat Party, too.

This afternoon, Osborn and two other so-called independents Brian Bengs in South Dakota and Seth Bodnar in Montana held a press call to outline their so-called commitment to being independents in the Senate. 

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Townhall submitted a question about Osborn's AI claims, but he had a hard out and did not answer the question. Osborn did, however say that attack ads "take snippets of what I say."

He also didn't answer questions from several other reporters who indicated they had questions for him.

In the opening of the call, all three tried pushing their independent bona fides. 

"Only independent senators will bring the change we need," said Bengs. He also said he is "offering folks an alternative to the two-party status quo."

Seth Bodnar said he would be Montana's "independent voice in the Senate."

"I will serve as a true independent," he said. "I will work side-by-side with legislators from both parties."

Dan Osborn insisted he and the rest were truly independent. "We're not going to caucus with either party."

"I take my cues from the people," he added, "not Chuck Schumer."

It's clear, however, that this is a lie, and all three of these fake independents are actually radical leftists who will caucus with the Democrats and enact far-left policies. That's not us saying it, it's their records.

Dan Osborn has admitted he will never caucus with Republicans, and he was recruited by the same socialists who brought us Zohran Mamdani, Graham Platner, and Abdul El-Sayed; he even helped recruit radical Graham Platner for his failed bid at the Senate seat in Maine. Osborn has appeared with radicals like James Talarico in Texas and Scott Colom, who is running for the Senate in Mississippi.

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Osborn also admitted he's a "Bernie Bro," admitting privately that he loves Sen. Bernie Sanders. He takes in hundreds of thousands from ActBlue and is bankrolled by socialists like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and national Democrats including Chuck Schumer. Osborn himself has said his policies are the same as Sanders, Warren, and others socialists, including Troy Jackson in Maine. He's called President Trump's border wall a "symbol of racism" and a "joke" that "does nothing," while lying about his wife being on Graham Platner's payroll. His wife was also paid by former Democrat Senate candidate Nathan Sage in Iowa.

The Nebraska Democrat Party has backed Osborn, too, and Democrat Cindy Burbank admitted she was a primary plant solely to drop out to give Osborn a "fair shot" against Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts.

Seth Bodnar is no better. He was recruited by Chuck Schumer and John Tester, who said the Democrat Party was "poison" in Montana. He uses ActBlue to fundraise as well. Under Bodnar's leadership, the University of Montana became a "true partner" of Missoula Soft Landing, a refugee resettlement organization, and he was "an early champion for transgender athletes" at the University of Montana, overseeing the first transgender athlete to compete in Division I cross country. Bodnar also encouraged students to advance DEI causes.

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Brian Bengs is a lifelong Democrat who said he was inspired by Dan Osborn's fake independent campaign in Nebraska, and even endorsed Osborn for Senate Majority leader.

Bengs even ran against John Thune four years ago. Like Osborn and Bodnar, he uses ActBlue to fundraise. Don't call Bengs what he is, though: a Democrat. He gets pretty testy when you do, as this video of him getting into an altercation with a protester shows. Bengs is even in a group chat with Osborn and Todd Achilles, another fake independent running in Idaho. He wants to restrict gun rights, supports an extreme pro-abortion agenda, and criticized a ban on men in women's sports. Bengs even compared January 6 to the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.

These are not independent candidates. They are far-left Democrats. They are lying to voters, and they know it. Senators who do not caucus with a party do not get positions on Senate committees and fake independents like Bernie Sanders and Angus King caucus with Democrats, too.

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"The Fake Independent circus is fooling nobody. Bengs, Osborn, and Bodnar are Democrats who would caucus with Democrats and fight for the radical left’s agenda if elected to the U.S. Senate," said National Republican Senatorial Committee Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FAKE NEWS | SENATE
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