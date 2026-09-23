'Everybody Else Can F-Off': Dan Osborn Reveals His True Agenda in Undercover Video

Dan Osborn is hiding his record from Nebraska voters. As Townhall has reported in the past, the fake Independent candidate has admitted on CNN that he's in line with the Democrat Party. He was caught on undercover audio admitting that he supports the trans agenda, including men in women's sports, but didn't want voters to know.

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"The state is made up of 50 percent Republicans, 26 percent Democrat, 24 percent independents," Osborn said. "So my win numbers, mathematically, I have to get probably 10 to 15 percent of Republicans to win this race. How am I going to do that by f***ing saying, 'Oh, I love trans people, and they should be able to play in sports!' F**k no, Jane, that's not how I win."

Despite running an ad offering to help President Trump build the border wall, Osborn was also caught on tape saying the wall is a "symbol of racism." He also wants to abolish ICE, but admitted, "I'll be f***ed" if he says those words out loud.

And just last week, more leaked audio revealed how Osborn really feels about Nebraska voters. "Billy Bob in f***ing Red Cloud, Nebraska, who lives next to the f***ing Trump store as you pull into town and is waving the flag, all he knows is that he's on the winning team. It's really that simple. And Trump ... that's why he's been so effective. He's been so effective at taking Billy Bob and his wife Mary Jane or Mary Jo and telling them ... you're on the winning team. And that's all they care about, because their lives probably suck so f***ing bad," Osborn said. He even confirmed that it was him in another CNN interview.

Now, an exclusive video shows Dan Osborn admitting that he's not only hiding his beliefs from voters — something we've known for a while — but that he'll champion a far-left agenda if he wins the Senate race in November.

These remarks date back to May 25, when Osborn held a townhall in South Omaha. The press was not allowed in the room, but a mother and daughter attended and brought with them a Fairness for Girls petition, which would add protections for girls' sports in the state constitution.

That measure will be on the ballot in November, but Osborn refused to sign it.

Osborn reportedly told the mother and daughter that the measure was "rooted in hate" and refused to commit to protecting girls' sports. Local media later corroborated the encounter, and Osborn supporters harassed the mother and daughter until they left the event out of concerns for their safety.

This conversation happened after the town hall ended.

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"I can go and I can be the voice for LGBTQ and immigration and all of these issues. Then I lose the election," Osborn said, reportedly to a transgender supporter. "It feels good in the moment. At the end of the day, I'm gonna win this election. And then I'll be the Senator for six years and everybody else can f-off."

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Osborn never signed that petition, according to organizers with Fairness for Girls.

Dark money groups have spent nearly $2 million telling Nebraska voters Osborn is a conservative who will "stand up to liberal Democrats," and that's just not true.

A Los Angeles-based super PAC, LGBTQ Connection PAC, is running a deep canvassing operation for Osborn in Omaha as well. These groups know where Osborn stands, which is why they're working so hard to get him elected.

Nebraska voters deserve to know the truth, too. It is clear that Osborn is taking a page from the same playbook as Abigail Spanberger: run as a moderate and govern as a far-left radical if elected.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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