New Leaked Audio Shows How Dan Osborn Really Feels About Nebraska Voters

At the end of August, Townhall reported on leaked audio from Dan Osborn, the so-called independent running for the U.S. Senate in Nebraska. In that audio, Osborn admitted he was hiding his true beliefs from voters so they wouldn't know how far left his views really are.

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That includes how he actually supports the trans agenda. "The state is made up of 50 percent Republicans, 26 percent Democrat, 24 percent independents," Osborn said in the leaked audio. "So my win numbers, mathematically, I have to get probably 10 to 15 percent of Republicans to win this race. How am I going to do that by f***ing saying, 'Oh, I love trans people, and they should be able to play in sports!' F**k no, Jane, that's not how I win."

And his opposition to ICE, which Osborn wants to abolish. "I have people recording me so I can't say I want to abolish ICE, I can't say those words. I'll be f***ed," Osborn admitted.

Last week, more leaked audio showed Osborn opposed President Trump's border wall, calling it a "symbol of racism." That once again proved Osborn lied to voters, because he released a campaign ad offering to help President Trump build the border wall.

For the second time in two weeks, Dan Osborn has been caught on tape lying to Nebraska voters.



Behind closed doors, he called the border wall 'a joke' and 'a symbol of racism.' In his ads, he praises it. He told liberal donors we should 'just give them a d**n Social Security… pic.twitter.com/YPcwAZMPMf — Pete Ricketts (@PeteRicketts) September 9, 2026

Osborn is very clear about his view. He believes lying about his true positions is how he'll get elected.

"There's the campaigning side to get elected," he said, "and then there’s once you get into office, what are you going to do?"

Now even more leaked audio shows that Osborn has nothing but disdain for Nebraska's Republican voters, and that he thinks they're stupid.

🚨WOW



Democrat Dan Osborn caught on a hot mic insulting Nebraskan Republicans.



"Billy Bob in f***ing Red Cloud, Nebraska...all he knows is he's on the winning team...their lives probably suck so f***ing..." pic.twitter.com/hOAHTiuR3d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

"Billy Bob in f***ing Red Cloud, Nebraska, who lives next to the f***ing Trump store as you pull into town and is waving the flag, all he knows is that he's on the winning team. It's really that simple. And Trump ... that's why he's been so effective. He's been so effective at taking Billy Bob and his wife Mary Jane or Mary Jo and telling them ... you're on the winning team. And that's all they care about, because their lives probably suck so f***ing bad," Osborn said.

Osborn even confirmed it was him in an interview on CNN.

Democrat Dan Osborn doesn’t care at all that he was caught insulting Nebraskan Republicans by saying "their lives probably suck."



BASH: “Just to confirm, is that you saying that?”



OSBORN: “It sure sounds like me.” pic.twitter.com/oJRSShn36N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

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"Just to confirm, is that you saying that?" Dana Bash asked.

"It sure sounds like me," Osborn replied.

"Is that what you think of Trump voters?" Bash asked in a follow-up question.

"No," Osborn said, chuckling. "I've talked to Trump voters all across the state. I'm on a 93-county tour right now."

But Osborn's history shows he means what he says when he thinks no one is watching.

President Trump won Nebraska by more than 20 points in 2024. He also won the state by similar margins in 2020 and by about 25 points in 2016.

"Nebraskans can't trust a word Democrat Dan Osborn says. But they know for certain that Osborn thinks Nebraskans who support President Trump are stupid," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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