Bernie Sanders Gave the Weakest Clapback After Fetterman Repeatedly Roasts Him

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is clapping back at Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has repeatedly criticized him on his far-left stances and support for controversial politicians.

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During an appearance on Mehdi Hasan’s show, he brought up Fetterman’s attacks on Sanders and slammed him for not toeing the progressive line on issues like the war in Gaza.

“A lot of us got him wrong, I think it’s fair to say,” Hasan said. “He’s now not just awful on multiple issues, especially Israel, but he’s openly attacking you all the time and suggesting that you’re out of touch with the party, that you’re getting things wrong, that you endorse the wrong people. He’s your fellow colleague in the Senate. A, do you have any interactions in person with him, or is this just all on TV and Twitter? And B, do you worry he’s gonna defect to the GOP?”

Sanders responded by bashing Fetterman for bucking the party.

I don’t know. That is, I guess, a possibility. Look, you wanna get on television, you go on Fox TV and you say something bad about Bernie Sanders, get you some coverage. That’s the way it is. It’s kind of a sad state of affairs. But I will tell you that I know in Pennsylvania, I don’t think there’s anybody in the Democratic caucus who has a lower rating among Democrats than John does.

“I don't think there's anybody in the Democratic caucus who has a lower rating among Democrats than John [Fetterman] does.”



Senator @BernieSanders and @mehdirhasan discuss John Fetterman’s “sad state of affairs.”



Watch the full interview, link in replies. pic.twitter.com/pmPtsnuSbG — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) August 13, 2026

Fetterman ramped up his criticism of Sanders in recent months, accusing him of lecturing others on electoral strategy despite limited success of his own while also condemning Sanders for elevating scandal-plagued candidates like Graham Platner.

“I’d just like to remind everybody watching right now that Bernie Sanders has never represented more than about 640,000 people in Vermont,” Fetterman said during an interview on Fox News. “That’s all he’s ever done, and that’s all he ever will do. He has never won a truly competitive election. So why does he keep giving me lectures on how to win? Bernie’s not flipping seats. He’s helping install volatile and dangerous candidates and putting Democratic seats at risk.”

Fetterman: Bernie Sanders has never won an actual competitive election. Stop giving me lectures on how to win. He’s not flipping seats. I flipped seats. pic.twitter.com/19BF57HsPw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2026

In another appearance, he slammed Sanders for continuing to support former Democrat Maine candidate Graham Platner, even after a waterfall of scandals emerged.

“Bernie Sanders needs to apologize to the voters of Maine and to everyone that donated to that train wreck of a campaign,” Fetterman said, adding that “More than anyone, he pushed ‘P. Hustle’ into the election. And now he keeps pushing these Communists and these kinds of awful, anti-American people.”

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BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman says Sen. Bernie Sanders should apologize for backing Graham Platner, calling him "this kind of predator."



"I would really call Bernie Sanders to apologize for pushing this kind of predator... Maybe he should stop pushing these communists." pic.twitter.com/6FC2P6Czwk — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 6, 2026

The most recent Quinnipiac University poll of Pennsylvania voters showed Fetterman’s approval rating at 48 percent with 41 percent disapproving. About 77 percent of Republicans approve of the senator while only 19 percent of Democrats feel the same.

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