Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) lost his bid for reelection this year. He couldn’t avoid a runoff against Attorney General Ken Paxton, which he ultimately lost. Cornyn’s issues with the base can be traced to the 2022 “deal with the devil” on gun control and, later, his opposition to the SAVE America Act. He has been adept at reminding people why he wasn’t renominated for another term, and the tantrum he’s thrown since then only confirms that Cornyn and Paxton would’ve had turnout problems — and they did.

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Whatever the case, Cornyn decided to get attention this week by blocking the judicial nomination of Elliot Gaiser because he’s not a Texas native or something. That’s not good enough. Republicans are about to enter the wilderness for years, and we’re getting bogged down in the lame-duck period by the usual suspects.

Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing. But enough about us. If a President can appoint someone from another state, no Senator will have a say in their state, notwithstanding Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It is called "advise and consent." — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 21, 2026

John Cornyn: It doesn’t matter if you were born in New Delhi and came here on an H-1B visa; you’re a full-blooded Texan! Also John Cornyn: I’m blocking Trump judicial nominee T. Elliot Geiser because he was born in Ohio, not Texas. You must be born in Texas to be a real Texan! — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 21, 2026

It’s sad. The man who thought he was the successor to the Senate Republicans is doing this to his own party.

But again, reminding base Republicans why this guy is out, and how not adapting to the MAGA overhaul leads to updating one’s resume.

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