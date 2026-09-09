Dan Osborn's Flip-Flop on Trump's Border Wall Shows He's Been Lying to Voters Again

The other day, Townhall reported that Dan Osborn, the fake independent running for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, was hiding his true radical beliefs from voters, including his support of the trans agenda and his desire to abolish ICE.

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But now Osborn has been busted lying to voters about another issue: support for the border wall. Today, Osborn says it's a "symbol of racism" that does nothing.

Four years ago, however, Osborn joked that he was "pretty handy" and could help build it.

Turns out Osborn only said that in 2024 to fool Republican voters.

Dan Osborn called Trump’s border wall “a symbol of racism” that “does nothing,” according to leaked audio obtained by @playbookdc from a private July meeting with Latino and Black Dems.



This is a 180-degree turn from his 2024 campaign ads.👇



🔗 https://t.co/uWE1QCMdXw pic.twitter.com/0S44wEsBLo — POLITICO (@politico) September 8, 2026

Here's more:

Dan Osborn called President Donald Trump’s border wall “a symbol of racism” that “does nothing” in an occasionally tense, private July meeting with Latino and Black Democrats — a 180-degree turn from his 2024 campaign ads. In leaked audio obtained by Playbook, the independent Nebraska Senate candidate backed by the Nebraska Democratic Party also suggested his past support for the wall was a matter of “trying to win votes in a Republican state.” Osborn acknowledged he faces “an uphill battle” in November against incumbent GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts, who’s attacked Osborn as “Democrat Dan.” Ricketts has led most polls of the race. In the audio, Osborn also muses about what beating Ricketts would mean for his own platform. “If I beat Pete Ricketts, if a shop floor mechanic — independent mechanic — beats an entrenched Republican billionaire in a state like Nebraska, I will be one of the most popular politicians overnight, right? And people are going to want to listen to what I have to say.” The July comments put on full display Osborn’s challenge of running as an independent attempting to shore up the Left flank in a red state and the difficulty of threading an immigration message that spans the partisan divide.

If you have to lie to voters, you are not fit for office.

Scoop: Dan Osborn calledTrump’s border wall “a symbol of racism” that “does nothing” in an occasionally tense, private July meeting with Latino and Black Democrats — a 180-degree turn from his 2024 campaign ads. pic.twitter.com/4BAylEQct1 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) September 8, 2026

Sen. Pete Ricketts, Osborn's opponent, slammed him for lying to voters once more and dropped an ad.

For the second time in two weeks, Dan Osborn has been caught on tape lying to Nebraska voters.



Behind closed doors, he called the border wall 'a joke' and 'a symbol of racism.' In his ads, he praises it. He told liberal donors we should 'just give them a d**n Social Security… pic.twitter.com/YPcwAZMPMf — Pete Ricketts (@PeteRicketts) September 9, 2026

"Behind closed doors, he called the border wall 'a joke' and 'a symbol of racism.' In his ads, he praises it. He told liberal donors we should 'just give them a d**n Social Security card already.' In his ads, he calls that idea crazy. Dan Osborn will say anything to get elected. Nebraska deserves the truth," Ricketts wrote.

In the ad, Ricketts called Osborn a con man and plays the audio of Osborn slamming the wall juxtaposed to Osborn's 2024 campaign ad. But the sound bite about giving illegal aliens a "d**n Social Security card" next to Osborn calling that idea "crazy" is most telling.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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