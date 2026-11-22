A former Social Security Administration employee has been sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $1.8 million in restitution.

United States District Court Judge Gina R. Méndez-Miró sentenced former Social Security Administration employee Myrna Faría, a.k.a. Myrna Oliveras-Santiago, to 48 months in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered restitution to the SSA for $1,814,167 and a fine of $200,000.

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The defendant was immediately remanded to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to start serving her sentence.

Myrna Faría was charged on March 6, 2024, and arrested on March 14, 2024. On June 24, 2026, after a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted Myrna Faría of embezzling and stealing SSA funds, namely Retirement Insurance Benefits, Survivors Insurance Benefits and Auxiliary Benefit Payments, to which she knew she was not entitled.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Faría was employed by the Social Security Administration (SSA) from approximately 1991 through 2019 as a “Social Insurance Specialist” and “Claims Specialist” working in the Workload Support Unit in San Juan, Puerto Rico. From March 2012 through March 2024, Faría embezzled and stole approximately $1,812,455.10 in SSA funds, namely Retirement Insurance Benefits, Survivors Insurance Benefits and Auxiliary Benefit Payments, to which she knew she was not entitled.

A former Social Security claims specialist was sentenced today to four years in prison for stealing about $1.81 million in benefits over 12 years, per the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico and @USAO_PR. Myrna Faría, also known as Myrna Oliveras-Santiago, used her job in the San Juan Workload Support Unit to submit and approve 13 fraudulent claims, using identities of people she believed were deceased, then routing the payments to accounts she controlled. A jury convicted her in June after a week-long trial. U.S. District Judge Gina R. Méndez-Miró sentenced her to 48 months, one year of supervised release, $1,814,167 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, and a $200,000 fine. She was taken into custody immediately. She worked for the agency from about 1991 through 2019. The theft ran from March 2012 through March 2024, covering retirement, survivors and auxiliary benefits. — FraudTracker (@fraudtrackerUSA) November 21, 2026

Faría utilized her position within SSA to submit false claims on behalf of others, using the identity of individuals she believed to be deceased. She then approved those false claims and submitted her own bank and address information to fraudulently receive the corresponding SSA beneficiary proceeds. Faría proceeded to withdraw, transfer, and spend the money from the accounts that fraudulently obtained the SSA funds. Over the span of 12 years, Faría submitted and approved 13 fraudulent claims, which totaled over a million dollars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Héctor Ramírez Carbó of the District of Puerto Rico; Amy Connelly, Special Agent in Charge for the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General; Carlos Goris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office; and Blasdimir Rojo, Postal Inspector in Charge, Miami Division made the announcement.

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case with assistance from the Puerto Rico Police Department.

Social Security Administration Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vanessa D. Bonano-Rodríguez and Niranjan Emani prosecuted the case.

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