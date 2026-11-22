Multiple security agencies — including the FBI, TSA, and Department of Homeland Security — issued a warning to the aviation industry in the United States on Thursday in light of recent chatter from terror groups.

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CNN first reported the warning, noting that Al Qaeda affiliates and other supporters are reportedly calling for attacks like the failed September hijacking of a FlyDubai flight.

In September, during a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, an Omani co-pilot attacked captain Smit Machchhar with an axe and attempted to run the plane into the ground.

The plane plummeted more than 16,000 feet in under a minute. Fortunately, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door, after which the co-pilot was subdued by passengers and two off-duty pilots were able to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

The report states that multiple messages pointed to the FlyDubai incident as a blueprint for security evasion and encouraged copycat attacks.

Despite the warning, CNN notes that its law enforcement source didn’t identify any active threats.

Department of Homeland Security head Markwayne Mullin similarly told Fox News in the direct aftermath of the FlyDubai incident that "we see no credible threat to the United States," and that TSA, air marshals, and other officials are always on high alert for potential terrorist activity.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials see “no credible threat to the United States” following the attempted terror attack aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight. He reassured Americans that U.S. aviation security remains on heightened alert. Mullin said air marshals, the TSA and other DHS personnel are prepared to respond to similar threats. He stressed that officials remain “very confident” in their assessment based on the information currently available. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2026

The warning comes at the start of the Thanksgiving travel week, during which nearly six million Americans will be flying all over the country, according to AAA.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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