Leftists Are Freaking Out Over John Fetterman's Slip-Up

Moderate Democrat Sen. John Fetterman had a small slip during a panel in Austin, Texas where he referred to himself as a “life-long Republican” when asked why he hasn’t abandoned the Democrat Party to position himself as an Independent.

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Q: Why not become an independent?



Fetterman: Because I’m a lifelong Republican.



Garrett: You mean a Democrat.



Fetterman: A Democrat. pic.twitter.com/HD92TVceVr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

Fetterman’s leftist detractors couldn’t help but to pile on through social media posts after the small slip up.

That stroke did some amazing damage to his brain https://t.co/Ds6L3YcbVI — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 27, 2026

he didn’t survive the stroke. this is an experiment — beth (@bethbourdon) September 27, 2026

See this is why Dems need to flip the senate by a margin big enough to make this guy irrelevant. https://t.co/w5YQo395an — Covie (@covie_93) September 27, 2026

THE MASK IS SLIPPING https://t.co/cT2pSp66Es — palki 🌹 (@themeasuredtake) September 27, 2026

Not sure which Senator is more brain-damaged, this guy or Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/9ySknpOJmT — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 27, 2026

Fetterman’s additional comments indicated that he could contemplate a party switch after the midterm season has passed and Democrats secure control over the Senate by a single vote. Just 37 days remain until Election Day.

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