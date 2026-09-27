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Leftists Are Freaking Out Over John Fetterman's Slip-Up

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 27, 2026 11:00 AM
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Leftists Are Freaking Out Over John Fetterman's Slip-Up
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Moderate Democrat Sen. John Fetterman had a small slip during a panel in Austin, Texas where he referred to himself as a “life-long Republican” when asked why he hasn’t abandoned the Democrat Party to position himself as an Independent.

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Fetterman’s leftist detractors couldn’t help but to pile on through social media posts after the small slip up.

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Fetterman’s additional comments indicated that he could contemplate a party switch after the midterm season has passed and Democrats secure control over the Senate by a single vote. Just 37 days remain until Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOHN FETTERMAN | PENNSYLVANIA | SENATE
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