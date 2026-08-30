Undercover Audio Reveals Fake Independent Dan Osborn Is Hiding His True Radical Beliefs From Voters

Dan Osborn is running as an independent for the Nebraska U.S. Senate seat. As Townhall reported in June, Osborn's donor base is anything but independent and includes contributions from Soros-connected groups operating through dark money channels. In July, an Osborn ally was caught on undercover video admitting to doxxing an ICE agent.

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These ties to far-left groups and radical anti-ICE allies could harm Osborn's campaign in the traditionally red state that President Trump won by almost 60 points in 2024, and Osborn knows that.

That's why Osborn has been busted hiding his true beliefs by running as a moderate independent when he truly plans to govern as a progressive.

In an interview with CNN, Osborn admits he agrees with the Democrats on a lot of the major issues.

Democrat Dan Osborn — who is running as a fake independent — admits he's in line with the Democrat party.



CNN: It sounds like you are in line with a lot of Democrat positions…would you agree on a lot of the major issues?



OSBORN: "I agree, I think a good idea is a good idea." pic.twitter.com/Zmfkjg2Rxz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2026

Those positions include codifying Roe v. Wade, opposing the working family tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and raising taxes on the wealthy.

"I agree," Osborn said. "I think a good idea is a good idea. Doesn't matter to me where it comes from. I'm a lifelong independent; I come from a conservative household."

Despite admitting he aligns with the Democrats, a pro-Osborn PAC, the Working Class Majority PAC, is running ads in Nebraska bragging about Osborn's moderate views. Those ads claim that Osborn is an independent who will "stand up to liberal Democrats to defend gun rights. And secure borders. And keep boys out of girls’ sports.”

But in audio obtained by Townhall, Osborn makes it clear this ad is a lie. He's hiding what he truly believes from Nebraska voters in an effort to win the Senate seat before unleashing his radical progressive agenda.

First, Osborn admits he can't share his true feelings on men in women's sports and the trans agenda.

"The state is made up of 50 percent Republicans, 26 percent Democrat, 24 percent independents," Osborn said. "So my win numbers, mathematically, I have to get probably 10 to 15 percent of Republicans to win this race. How am I going to do that by f***ing saying, 'Oh, I love trans people, and they should be able to play in sports!' F**k no, Jane, that's not how I win."

Osborn is also anti-ICE and wants to abolish the agency. That's something he's hiding from voters, too.

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"I have people recording me so I can't say I want to abolish ICE, I can't say those words. I'll be f***ed," Osborn admitted.

Super PACs have spent more than $1 million on ads trying to paint Dan Osborn as an independent, a moderate who will respect and uphold the values of Nebraska's voters. But the reality is far different. Osborn is hiding his true policy positions and feelings from Nebraskans to trick voters into sending him to the Senate in November. But when Osborn speaks honestly about his views, it's clear he's not an independent, and he's not a moderate: he is in lockstep with the Democrat Party and will legislate as the progressive he truly is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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