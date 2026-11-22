It’s hard to believe how many people are willing to go on record, on video, whining that they’re failures at life in their 20s and want the government to take from other people so they don’t have to work so hard. If I were looking to hire people, I would avoid these people with the same fervor I advise people to avoid hiring anyone they even remotely get the sense it would be a lawsuit to fire. I’m not looking to hire, thank God, but those who are have pretty slim pickings, if social media is any indication. These delicate little flowers, with their shelves full of participation ribbons and framed photos of themselves, need to learn that there is nothing special staring back at them in the bathroom mirror in the morning.

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As I always say, existence is not an accomplishment; every moron you’ve ever met has done it. It’s what you do with that existence that matters, and if you manage to do good things – even small ones – they are accomplishments. Celebrate those, not that you are currently breathing, because someday you won’t be, and when that day comes, it will be your accomplishments people will not only remember, but some of them will exist because of.

Yes, having kids and raising them to be good people is an accomplishment. It’s the second part that is the trick, as any idiot can make them – and most people spend their entire adult lives practicing the making process – but guiding them in the direction of being a good, productive person is where the work is needed.

There are a lot of millennials whose parents failed in that last part.

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary appeared on a podcast where a bunch of whiny leftists circle around the guest and take turns confronting them over whatever petty jealousies they’ve been harboring since being rejected by their crush in high school. The other losers get to vote to end each discussion, or that’s the best I can figure – I’ve never bothered to even look up the name of the show because it's kind of pointless, like watching the worst cable news show you can think of, except this podcast has seemingly little concern for appearance.

Anyway, one after another of these crybabies sat across from the very successful businessman and whined endlessly about how it was unfair that he succeeded when they can’t afford to buy a house, have student loan payments, or play Grand Theft Auto 6 all day, or whatever. It was painful to watch because none of them took the opportunity to ask someone who’d done it how they might do it as well.

They didn’t seem to understand the concept that a rising tide lifts all boats, rather lamenting that a receding one sinks them all. They weren’t “glass half-empty” people; they were “I want a complete set of fine crystal glasses, and I want them now” Veruca Salt-entitled brats. Someday, when they grow up, they will kick themselves for the missed opportunity.

What struck me most was the obtuse sense of entitlement these people had. One, who worked as some kind of bodyguard or something, lamented that he couldn’t get ahead in his career because the owners of the companies he worked for (he claimed to work 80 hours a week spread between 2 companies) didn’t have any openings. He was stymied by a lack of imagination – rather than waiting for someone to recognize that he could do more (his claim), O’Leary tried to tell him he needed to make it known to his bosses that he wanted to do more. The concept escaped him. As did the idea that if he knew better than others how the job should be done, perhaps he should start his own company and show them all while reaping all the benefits.

He left stuck deeper in the mud of his own life than he was when he walked in.

What struck me most about all these millennials was twofold: they wanted someone else to take responsibility for the consequences of the bad decisions they made, and they complained about the lie that they can’t afford a house.

First, they signed on for those student loans – tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars of them – then majored in the equivalent of “Unemployable Studies.” At any point in their schooling, they could have changed majors to something marketable and didn't. Taxpaying Americans are not the Pope; we don’t offer absolution for anything, let alone repeated and prolonged stupidity.

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The anger at “the system” they all had is like a fish being mad at the water. The water isn’t “rigged” or even aware of any fish; it just is. So is “the system.”

Still, “the system” and their parents were “preventing” them from being able to buy a house; they insisted. And yes, it is not easy to buy a house. But it’s not impossible.

What these entitled brats either don’t realize, or don’t want others to realize, is that they can’t afford a house they want to live in, not that they can’t afford one. The house I grew up in is 20 X 20, with a main floor, an upstairs, and (at the time) an unfinished basement. My parents had 5 kids, and we always had a dog and a cat. There was one bathroom in 800 square feet. When I was young (I am the youngest), my father finished half the basement and added a half bath. I don’t remember ever waiting to use the bathroom or fighting over it, and I have 3 sisters. We made do because it was all we knew.

That house sold a little over a year ago for $150,000, much more than the $10,000 my parents bought it for (and the $30,000+ they paid for it over 30 years). Almost every 26-year-old could afford that; they just wouldn’t entertain the idea because they want a bigger house in a better neighborhood. I don’t blame them, but it’s a lie to claim they can’t afford a house; they can’t afford a house they deem worthy of them living in. That’s not reality; that’s entitlement.

The idea of saving, buying, building equity, then buying a bigger one doesn’t occur to them. The weekend is too far away to plan for, let alone 10 years – they want a golden goose, and they want it now.

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No one ever smacked these kids – not across the face, but on the back of the head – and ordered them to “knock it off,” “grow up,” or “shut up and stop complaining,” and instead work harder and smarter, not just “more.”

They seem to think they just have to show up and get things, which is a child's mentality. They want a toy, their parents buy it for them, and they have no idea what went into earning the money to make that happen. That’s not how life works – when life gives you lemons, buy some red Solo cups and sell lemonade.

So, buck up, you entitled brats, get your act together and learn some important life lessons. They’re free and easy; it’s what comes next that's hard. Once you realize that, have a serious conversation with that reflection in the bathroom mirror and, if you’re honest with it, you’ll realize what’s in the reflection – not “the system” or “millionaires and billionaires” – is not only the cause of all your problems, it’s the solution to them too.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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