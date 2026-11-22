Their goal is power, and victory is the first step toward it.

One of the best professors I had in college was Dr. Richard Pipes. He was a giant in his field of Russian and Soviet history. He was a confidant of Ronald Reagan, and he would translate works on the fly as he taught us about Russian history. In one of his classes, he mentioned that decades earlier he used to bring Alexander Kerensky to class to answer student questions. Kerensky was the head of the Second Provisional Government, which, in layman’s terms, means he was the very last leader before Lenin seized power in Russia. A student asked him why they missed the Bolsheviks preparing to take control. He said that their eyes were always on the right: they expected the supporters of the murderer czar to be their major threat, and Lenin walked right into power while they were exhausted from sleepless nights.

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Lefties know that without power, being in politics is meaningless. Stalin famously said that it doesn’t matter who votes; it matters who counts the votes. Lefties will do anything to win at the ballot box because the prospect of winning a shooting war definitely goes with the patriots. The 400 million guns in American hands do not distribute evenly between red and blue.

How did the Democrats win so solidly earlier this month? According to the simple read, Republicans stayed home, thus losing traditionally red states like Texas, where every county moved bluer than in 2024. Taken at face value, Democrats added numerous members to the House and Senate. They won key governorships. The question ultimately is whether the vote was kosher or not.

The American system of voting has been bastardized to the point of easy manipulation. Early voting for weeks, mail-in voting, programmable voting machines, no-ID voting — everything is in place for the real question of whether our electoral outcomes reflect the will of We the People. Israel is one of the most advanced countries in the world by most metrics. Yet, it still uses physical paper ballots that require an ID to receive on voting day. Nobody outside the country votes unless he represents the state or flies in to vote. Votes are tallied by hand. In Israel’s most recent and presently inconclusive elections, the only question of election fraud relates to outside actors (Qatar?) paying Arabs to vote, like they have never voted before. The vote itself would appear to have been kosher, though Jewish election observers were harassed in some Arab areas and there are questions of veiled women not being who they claimed to be. So Israel ran a Neanderthal election that, for the most part, represents the preferences of the voting public (of which I presently am not as a “permanent resident"). But what of the U.S.?

There are a lot of things being said regarding the vote earlier this month. For example:

- Mike Huckabee suggested that only 17 percent of Evangelicals turned out.

- Donald Trump was not on the ballot, so MAGA voters were less motivated. True, but the president spent the month prior to the election traveling far and wide to get people to vote for Republican candidates. If he were running, it would have been hard for him to have done more electioneering.

- The Democrats had 15.5 million more votes than they did in 2022. I asked Google Gemini this question, and it would not answer. Grok did. It is very hard to explain such a jump, as it is closer to 2024, when a presidential election was afoot. One could claim that people who stayed home for Kamala showed up for the Texas Freak and the Michigan Mighty Midget. Maybe the Democratic ground game with NGOs and get-out-the-vote footwork was so good that they added unreal numbers of voters and everything was legal and correct.

- Did the Democrats add people who do not have proper citizenship? One notes that Democratic states refused to share and clean their voter rolls with the federal government. Did the Democrats simply take everyone that Joe Biden let into the country, make them into a voter, and then either have them show up or vote for them?

- Did COVID and bad policies send so many former Californians and New Yorkers that Texas went under while Florida got by? Are red states so appealing that they are bringing too many lefties who enjoy the better living until they destroy it through their voting behavior?

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- Was there any coordinated mischief with voting machines or paper ballots? One hears stories here or there where people voting electronically had their choices modified or denied. He also hears stories of ballots being found in garbage bins or the back of somebody’s car. Was the massive increase related to foul play? How is it that some counties would appear to have more votes cast than available warm-body voters?

So ultimately there are two possibilities: the Democrats were superb and got out the vote and absolutely clobbered the Republicans, who proved ineffective in Washington and did not inspire high turnout. Or the Democrats cheated via voter registration and extended/electronic/mail-in voting so as to come out with numbers never seen before for mediocre talents like El-Sayed and Talarico. The problem we have in the U.S. is that the reality is probably the latter, but it will be treated as the former. There is no question that “affordability” was on the ballot, as was the on again/off again Iran War and the failure of the current Republican Congress to accomplish much. But the Republicans had 24.3 million FEWER votes than in 2024, which is 4.1 million fewer than in 2022. The Democrats added insane numbers, and just as one is hard-pressed to believe that Joe Basement Dweller got millions of votes more than Barack Obama, he finds it hard to believe that the vegan in Texas got over 5 million votes for his milquetoast personality and questionable religious statements.

There can be little question that the intentional failure to pass the SAVE America Act played a part in the Republican Self-Demolition Tourney. John Thune (Republican, Representing Himself) pulled a John McCain: just as the late Arizona senator took pride in preventing Donald Trump from repealing Obamacare, Thune killed the law that might have made America’s elections honest and reliable. Thune knows that fair elections would mean more Donald Trumps, Ted Cruz’s, and the like. He wants swamp, whether Democrat or Republican. He thus made no effort to pass the law that would have required ID and proof of citizenship for federal elections. He would rather have the Republicans lose than Donald Trump win. He loathes Donald Trump and the patriotic Americans he represents. He, Cornyn, and their cabal love USAID, waste, and self-dealing. They don’t want DOGE cuts or clean elections. They want country club living on our dime.

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What is truly amazing in America is that even though some counties appear to have votes well in excess of their eligible voters, nobody hears about the FBI, black helicopters, SWAT teams, Department of Justice (DOJ), or threats of not certifying the election. When several prominent conservatives online revealed that Democrats were preparing to declare the Trump administration illegitimate if things did not go their way, I have this feeling that they had something in mind: if their astronomical cheating got caught and the outcomes were not certified due to the rampant vote padding via phantom voters, they would then unleash the BLM crowds to protest and burn things down. They weren’t worried about Trump and the Republicans winning; they were worried that, like Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar, they might get caught. Cue the violence until we get what we want. But America will once again yawn its way through apparently questionable elections and simply accept the crazy outcomes.

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