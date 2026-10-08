'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign

Dan Osborn, the fake independent running for the U.S. Senate in Nebraska has been hiding his true beliefs from voters for a while now. Unfortunately for Osborn, a series of leaked videos and audio have exposed not only his radical beliefs, but how he really feels about Nebraska voters and how he plans to hoodwink them into voting for him before enacting his far-left agenda in Congress. Osborn admitted he's aligned with the Democrat Party, too.

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Now there's even more damning audio coming out about Osborn, as well as a major lawsuit that named Osborn personally, and sex scandals that should sink his Senate campaign.

New audio captures Osborn saying some pretty racist and sexually graphic things.

(Editor's note: this audio contains explicit adult language. Listener discretion is advised)

"Fat chicks and big, black c**k," Osborn said. "Big black c**k."

He also said, "The brown people are coming up here to kill us and rape us."

That's not the only controversy hounding Osborn's campaign. In 2021, Kellogg's won a restraining in a lawsuit that named Osborn personally. The suit came at the height of strikes Osborn led, and named three defendants: the union, its Omaha local chapter, and Dan Osborn, who was president of the local union. In the suit, Kellogg's alleged that union members — under Osborn's leadership — threatened workers' lives, threatened that a worker's wife and young children would be assaulted "including sexually," followed workers home, and used racial slurs.

A judge granted Kellogg's a temporary restraining order, which was dropped in December 2021 when the union ratified a new contract and the strike ended.

Osborn, who has been married since 2002, was also part of the 2015 breach of Ashley Madison, the website built for married people who are seeking affairs. An email tied to Osborn's birthdate and home address turned up in the breach. Osborn's campaign denied he ever used the site and that the email was a "shared corporate account" used by "multiple people." The campaign never explained why Osborn's birthdate and home address were tied to an account used by "multiple people." The public didn't learn about Osborn's inclusion in the breach until 2024.

Inside married Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn's wild backstory, involving 'gay porn,' Ashley Madison, and a 'gothic exotic dancer daughter' https://t.co/lVlCXvolYw pic.twitter.com/yKuv7VWnTi — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 1, 2024

That same year, reporters found an X account labeled "Dan Osborn President BCTGM 50G" had liked hardcore gay pornography and images of naked women. The likes came between 2020 and 2021. Among the posts liked by the Osborn-linked account was an explicit video of Black men performing sex acts. Once again, the Osborn campaign said the account was used by "multiple people." The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) later turned those likes into a digital ad, "Dirty Dan."

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Every single time Osborn has been caught, his answer has been the same: it was somebody else. This time, we have his voice — just like in the numerous other leaked audio files — showing Osborn using racist language and sexualizing people, much in the same way his X account had done.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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