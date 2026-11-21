Now, this is someone who gets it and gets President Donald Trump. The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit featured Palmer Luckey of Anduril Industries for a brief chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Sorkin asked about Ukraine, Luckey’s position on restocking the arsenal for democracy, Trump’s remarks about Putin, and what it means to support democracy. It’s a loaded question, but these forums aren't meant for a throwdown; they’re meant to spark debate.

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First, Luckey says we’re not a democracy; we’re a republic. Second, corporate heads, like himself, shouldn’t be dictating foreign policy. He described himself as a dog on a chain, and he needs to be kept that way. Anduril Industries, a military technology company that specializes in unmanned systems, deals with Ukraine and then went on a tear about how Trump was put in an impossible situation by the war.

You can literally see Andrew Ross Sorkin sink in his chair as he realizes Palmer Luckey is going to dismantle everything his political party believes about Ukraine, Elon Musk and Donald Trump https://t.co/H72RX7Ig3T — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 21, 2026

In his first presidency, Trump called out European leaders for signing off on the pipeline project he warned would box them in, leaving them unable to say ‘no’ to Moscow because of energy dependence. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Germany has sent more money to Russia than Ukraine. No, they won’t freeze to death either; Luckey noted these nations jacked up their thermostats a degree since the start of the war, so they can’t even be bothered to wear a sweater for Kiev.

Luckey added that Trump is stuck with a European continent that is unprepared. He also tried to sell to Ukraine well before the invasion began, adding that our government’s assessment of the nation was that it was a “corrupt s**thole.” So, when everything is now turned on its side, with folks now attacking Trump’s handling of this war and asking him, why don’t you support this war, the Anduril co-founder had a mic drop moment:

If people think that the right way to influence Trump is for people, like me, to throw him under the bus and say, ‘yeah, what a f**king idiot,’ they have not been watching how anything works for the last 10 years.

You can see that Sorkin knew his question ended up torching the liberal narrative about Ukraine.

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