A federal jury found two defendants guilty on all counts for their role in defrauding more than $15 million in public funds.

The guilty verdicts were returned on November 19, 2026, after an 11-day jury trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud.

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Gabriel Adam Alexander Luthor, 40, and Elizabeth Christine Brown, 43, were each found guilty on seven counts, including six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

They were indicted on March 6, 2025, in the case United States v. Gabriel Luthor & Elizabeth Brown, No. 25-cr-88. Wire fraud is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison, and money laundering is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Court documents say that Luthor and Brown used their neurofeedback-therapy company, Golden Victory Medical (GVM), to submit false medical bills to Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare insurers. As part of the scheme, Luthor and Brown’s company billed for services that never occurred, billed for services performed by unlicensed technicians under the name of licensed professionals who did not actually perform the services, and billed for spending more time with patients than was true. For example, on 586 days, GVM falsely and impossibly claimed in its bills that its providers had spent more than 24 hours with patients. GVM’s providers — other than Elizabeth Brown — did not know what GVM was billing under their names.

“The defendants took advantage of elderly patients and viewed them like an ATM, thinking they could just punch in the right codes, and money would come pouring out,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “I commend the work of our law enforcement partners who made this conviction possible. My office will continue to bring fraudsters like Luthor and Brown to justice.”

Luthor and Brown extracted more than $15 million from healthcare insurers. They used the fraud proceeds to dramatically increase their standard of living, buying luxury vehicles and a mansion in Eden Prairie, and spending large sums on luxury travel to Vail and Miami, for example, and regular outings to nightclubs with bar tabs of more than $10,000.

Federal Jury Finds Couple Guilty of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering in Scheme to Defraud Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Insurers Out of Over $15 Million https://t.co/Wd4YkQzY4y https://t.co/1Udb6vA9xA — U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) November 20, 2026

Luthor and Brown also laundered fraud proceeds, transferring approximately $350,000 through a series of bank accounts to fund a water-well drilling investment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The scheme began in 2018, when Luthor and Brown — who were in a romantic relationship — were living in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown had a master’s degree in nursing and a license to serve as an advanced practice registered nurse, commonly known as a nurse practitioner. Luthor had no medical training. In April 2018, Brown formed GVM, and shortly thereafter Luthor became a co-owner.

Luthor and Brown’s scheme involved identifying potential patients, often elderly people who were confined to their homes or were in hospice care. The defendants then aggressively scheduled them for home visits by unlicensed neurofeedback “technicians” three times a week for neurofeedback sessions. Neurofeedback is an investigational or alternative medical service that is not covered by Medicare or virtually any private health insurer. For that reason, Luthor and Brown billed insurance for other services that were not neurofeedback, such as neurobehavioral and psychological examinations. The vast majority of these services did not occur, could not be performed by unlicensed and unsupervised technicians, and overrepresented the time spent with the patients.

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Luthor and Brown also did not have GVM charge the company’s patients copays, in violation of Medicare’s requirements. The lack of a copay led many of its largely elderly, vulnerable patients to not notice or not take issue with the large amount GVM was billing to their insurance — though some patients noticed and complained.

In 2019, Luthor and Brown moved to Minnesota, where they purchased a million-dollar, 9,000-square-foot mansion in Eden Prairie. They funded the purchase with fraud proceeds and relocated GVM’s operational headquarters to the house. Luthor constantly pushed Brown to expand GVM’s footprint, resulting in GVM’s expansion beyond Las Vegas to additional clinics in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Florida.

Luthor and Brown were warned repeatedly, year after year, about their false billing practices, but the defendants kept going. A doctor colleague of Brown’s complained about her billing practices to the Nevada and Minnesota boards of nursing. A nurse practitioner quit and complained that GVM was billing under her name for services she didn’t provide. A retired journalist complained that GVM was billing for services she had never received.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended Medicare payments to GVM on suspicion of fraud. An outside auditor found that only 9 percent of GVM’s billing codes were supported. GVM’s CEO told Luthor and Brown that the billing problems, if left unfixed, could result in serious legal consequences — Luthor and Brown fired the CEO in retaliation. An outside billing contractor also told Luthor and Brown they were billing too much for the services performed — Luthor and Brown fired the contractor. Despite all of these warnings, Luthor and Brown’s false billing practices continued.

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In early 2023, law enforcement executed search warrants at Luthor and Brown’s Eden Prairie residence and at GVM’s Las Vegas clinic. GVM then ceased doing business.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Eden Prairie Police Department, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant United States Attorneys Matthew D. Forbes and Matthew M. Paulbeck are prosecuting this case.

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