In a Sunday morning post on Truth Social, President Trump blasted Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who's looking to become majority leader when the Democrats take over the Senate in January.

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“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader. He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst in history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again,” Trump wrote. “All he did was perpetuate the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and many other Hoaxes and Scams, making my victory in 2024 an easy and glorious one. Here we go again!”

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Schumer seems confident in his ability to maintain his status as leader even as his challenger, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), makes the rounds claiming that “momentum is in our direction.”

It’s difficult to know if Trump is simply trolling or if he’s truly interested in ousting Schumer for Van Hollen. As Townhall's Cameron Arcand reported, Van Hollen is open about wanting to end the filibuster — a procedural tactic used to delay or block a vote that can only be broken if 60 senators vote to end it.

Many Republicans are against ending the filibuster, but Trump has repeatedly called on his party to scrap it in order to pass his legislative agenda.

To be elected Senate majority leader, Schumer or Van Hollen will need the votes of 28 Democrats. As of Sunday, The Hill’s whip list has Schumer at 15 and Van Hollen at just five (minus their own votes), with 34 undeclared.

Van Hollen claims he has more than 15 supporters among Senate Democrats, according to NBC News.

Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) said on Sunday that while she appreciates Schumer, she believes it’s “time for a change.”

“I’ve watched [Van Hollen] lead with courage and heart, and I think that that is what this moment really calls for, and so I am proud to support him and I know that we will all be unified after this leadership debate and conversation,” she said.

Flanagan is joined by Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), among others.

The vote for majority leader takes place on December 1.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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