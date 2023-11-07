In Bipartisan Vote, House Censures Rashida Tlaib

On Tuesday evening, hours after the House voted against tabling the motion to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the chamber formally voted to do just that. The vote was initially supposed to be on Wednesday, but was moved to Tuesday night not long before it took place. In a bipartisan vote of 234-188, the House voted to censure Tlaib for her anti-semitic and anti-Israel remarks following the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. Twenty-two Democrats crossed the aisle to vote to censure one of their own.

The Democrats who crossed the aisle included Reps. Steve Cohen (TN), Jim Costa (CA), Angie Craig (MN), Don Davis (NC), Lois Frankel (FL), Jared Golden (ME), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Greg Landsman (OH), Susie Lee (NV), Kathy Manning (NC), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Wiley Nickel (NC), Chris Pappas (NH), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA), Pat Ryan (NY), Brad Schneier (IL), Kim Schrier (WA), Darren Soto (FL), Ritchie Torres (NY), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL), and Frederica Wilson (FL).

There were four Republicans who voted with the majority of Democrats, however, including Reps. Ken Buck (CO), John Duarte (CA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Tom McClintock (CA).

This resolution, brought forward by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), was different from most resolutions, in that Tlaib was not required to stand in the well to be publicly rebuked by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), though Johnson did read aloud the results while Tlaib could be seen huddling with fellow far-left Democrats for support.

🚨BREAKING: The House of Reps has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her anti-Semitism.



22 Democrats voted in favor of it. pic.twitter.com/ejsaC1SfXy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2023

One month ago today, Hamas perpetrated an attack against Israel that resulted in 1,400 Israelis dead, the bloodiest day in the nation's history with the most Jews killed since the Holocaust. Hamas targeted men, women, children, and the elderly alike for murder, and through unspeakably disturbing means. They also engaged in rape, kidnapping, and torture.

Tlaib did not share a statement to her X accounts in the hours or days that followed, and the statement she did provide was shared by a Detroit-based outlet. She also was tight-lipped with the press when it comes to speaking to the horrific acts that Israelis were subject to, including babies being beheaded.

The congresswoman also reposted a false narrative to her political X account on October 17 that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza, when in reality the explosion was the result of misfired terrorist rockers. She repeated that narrative as part of her hysterical remarks outside the Capitol on October 18, with pro-Hamas activists storming the House Cannon Building, leading to hundreds of arrests. Those remarks were enough to earn condemnation from both sides of the aisle in both chambers. As Townhall has covered at length, those supposedly Jewish groups, which are anti-zionist, have been funded by dark money groups.

It was over a week later, on October 25, that Tlaib subsequently acknowledged in a reply to that post, after having previously tripled down on the false narrative, that the intelligence indicated otherwise.

During Tuesday's debate, McCormick and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) also reminded that Tlaib knew as much, and yet spread her falsehoods regardless.

Media outlets and third-party analysts have raised doubts about claims and evidence offered by both Israel and the Gaza Ministry of Health, and I agree with the United Nations that an independent investigation is necessary.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/G7lyXrkhmC — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 25, 2023

However, Tlaib's anti-semitism has come off even more strongly in the time since that resolution failed. She had participated in a video ad that called out President Joe Biden for what ways he's dared to support Israel. The video disturbingly included footage of pro-Hamas demonstrations, including in Tlaib's home state of Michigan, where agitators chanted "from the river to the sea," a call for genocide of Jews and the destruction of the state of Israel.

Tlaib shared the video herself days later, and even defended the use of that call for genocide.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Hi congresswoman, hey kind of a newb to all of this. What does this mean exactly? Thanks for any clarity you can provide. pic.twitter.com/aKDBwMqgJG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, Tlaib had been allowed to give remarks, during which she very much portrayed herself as the victim. She distorted the resolution at hand, claiming "the idea that criticizing the government of Israel is anti-semitic sets a very dangerous precedent and it's being used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation."

At one point, she appeared to tear up as she claimed to fear for the life of her child due to Islamophobia. "I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable," she said through what appeared to be tears and a pause as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) offered comfort. "We are human beings, just like anyone else," as she held up a picture of her grandmother, claiming she "like all Palestinians, just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve."

Tlaib then claimed to be speaking up for children and engaged in a rallying cry for "Palestianian children," claiming those cries sound different from "Israeli children" to the rest of the House members. She went on to maker her remarks about her crusade to demand a ceasefire.

Rashida Tlaib starts crying while speaking during the debate on her censure resolution for her anti-Semitism and then goes right back to talking how she did before a few seconds later. pic.twitter.com/dsXzZysnnO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

The day's speeches also involved remarks that were just as, if not more hysterical than Tlaib, including Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO). The fellow Squad member went over time, and refused to stop speaking despite being informed of this multiple times, all while the gavel banged. Tlaib could be seen smirking behind Bush will the House members discussed a particularly somber subject.

Cori Bush just went on what is probably the most unhinged rant I've ever seen in Congress on the censure resolution of Rashida Tlaib.



She even refused to stop after the mic was cut off. pic.twitter.com/yon1HfFEaP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

Fellow Michiganger and Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell not only brought up that Tlaib is Palestinian, but defended her use of words as well, claiming that "people interpret words in different ways" with regards to the Squad member expressing support for "from the river to the sea."

Rep. Debbie Dingell defends Rashida Tlaib tweeting "from the river to the sea": "I spent all weekend in Michigan talking to all communities about the meaning of this phrase and there are really strong feelings on all sides. People interpret words in different ways." pic.twitter.com/Ix3QlZX0Nc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

In addition to this resolution from McCormick, another one coming from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The House voted successfully last week to table the motion, and Greene introduced an updated one, though she ultimately pulled it. Greene had strong words for both McCormick and House Republican leadership when it came to having multiple resolutions.

Even with Tuesday night election results also trending, the censure was trending over X as well, including with the various trends such as "The House," "22 Democrats," "#HamasCaucus," "Rashida Tlaib," and "River to the Sea."

Greene on pulling her effort to censure Tlaib: I'm not going to be part of a competing censure resolution because leadership failed to organize it. So for me I decided to pull it, she's getting censured, that's what I set out to do — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 8, 2023

2) Greene: He's only doing it because he got his ego bruised because he got called out. People were mad at him last week. So to me it's not Rich McCormick at all, it's a failure of our leadership to organize this process, the communication within the conference. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 8, 2023



