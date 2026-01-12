A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well.

President Trump is back from Mar-a-Lago. As he often does, he took questions from the press aboard Air Force One, where one reporter tried to hide which outlet she worked for. The reason was obvious: she was with CNN. The reporter asked about the president’s remarks on the options we could take regarding the ongoing protests in Iran.

TRUMP: "Iran is starting to cross it my red line. There seems to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options." pic.twitter.com/lpELlRD48S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2026

Supposedly, military operations might be planned, but Trump was never going to divulge what he would do, as that would be the case for any president. The best was when this person tried to say she was with “the White House press pool,” which did not go over with the president. He asked which specific network this individual later spilled the beans on, where she worked. Trump later said she was fake news:

🚨 JUST IN: CNN reporter tries to CONCEAL which network she works for to President Trump, he finds out anyway 😂



"Who are you with?"



CNN: US White House TV pool. I'm wondering-



"What NETWORK?"



CNN: ...I'm with CNN, sir...



"Why didn't you just say CNN? FAKE NEWS!" 😭



"She… pic.twitter.com/djK5ZQ9ZKr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2026

"Who are you with?" CNN: US White House TV pool. I'm wondering- "What network?" CNN: ...I'm with CNN, sir... "Why didn't you just say CNN? Fake news. "She says, 'I'm with the White House pool.' I say, what? You're with CNN. You're with fake news." CNN: Iran said- "Because CNN is fake news"

The look on Karoline Levitt’s face during that exchange was priceless.

Oh, and there was more:

Trump is swinging a hot bat.



CNN: Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously? @POTUS: "Wouldn't you say that they probably do at this point, after going through it for years with me?... Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out... What a stupid question." pic.twitter.com/co655xEQkS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 12, 2026

