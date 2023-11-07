House Moves Forward With Resolution to Censure Rashida Tlaib

Last week, the Republican-controlled House managed to defeat a measure to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a particularly anti-Israel member of the Squad. By a vote of 222-184, the House voted in favor of tabling the motion to censure Tlaib based on a resolution brought forth by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Twenty-two Republicans voted with all voting Democrats to do so.

This week, however, Rep. Rick McCormick (R-GA) filed a resolution, and on Tuesday afternoon, the House narrowly voted against tabling that motion, 213 to 208.

House defeats effort to table censure resolution for Tlaib, 213 to 208. Debate on censuring her now underway — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 7, 2023

One month ago today, Hamas perpetrated an attack against Israel that resulted in 1,400 Israelis dead, the bloodiest day in the nation's history with the most Jews killed since the Holocaust. Hamas targeted men, women, children, and the elderly alike for murder, and through unspeakably disturbing means. They also engaged in rape, kidnapping, and torture.

Tlaib did not share a statement to her X accounts in the hours or days that followed, and the statement she did provide was shared by a Detroit-based outlet. She also was tight-lipped with the press when it comes to speaking to the horrific acts that Israelis were subject to, including babies being beheaded.

The congresswoman also reposted a false narrative to her political X account on October 17 that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza, when in reality the explosion was the result of misfired terrorist rockers. She repeated that narrative as part of her hysterical remarks outside the Capitol on October 18, with pro-Hamas activists storming the House Cannon Building, leading to hundreds of arrests. Those remarks were enough to earn condemnation from both sides of the aisle in both chambers. As Townhall has covered at length, those supposedly Jewish groups, which are anti-zionist, have been funded by dark money groups.

It was over a week later, on October 25, that Tlaib subsequently acknowledged in a reply to that post, after having previously tripled down on the false narrative, that the intelligence indicated otherwise.

During Tuesday's debate, McCormick and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) also reminded that Tlaib knew as much, and yet spread her falsehoods regardless.

Media outlets and third-party analysts have raised doubts about claims and evidence offered by both Israel and the Gaza Ministry of Health, and I agree with the United Nations that an independent investigation is necessary.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/G7lyXrkhmC — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 25, 2023

However, Tlaib's anti-semitism has come off even more strongly in the time since that resolution failed. She had participated in a video ad that called out President Joe Biden for what ways he's dared to support Israel. The video disturbingly included footage of pro-Hamas demonstrations, including in Tlaib's home state of Michigan, where agitators chanted "from the river to the sea," a call for genocide of Jews and the destruction of the state of Israel.

Tlaib shared the video herself days later, and even defended the use of that call for genocide.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Hi congresswoman, hey kind of a newb to all of this. What does this mean exactly? Thanks for any clarity you can provide. pic.twitter.com/aKDBwMqgJG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2023

The House is currently debating the measure, with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who referenced his Jewish faith, leading the Democratic side of debate when defending Tlaib over free speech grounds, claiming "it's not what they said, it's what they did" when discussing other members who had been censured in our nation's history.

Raskin defended both Tlaib's support of the genocidal claim "from the river to the sea" as well as the video she was featured in and shared herself almost a week later. He also compared Tlaib's remarks to Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) opposition to same-sex marriage and same-sex sexual conduct between consenting adults.

It's worth reminding that Raskin voted in favor of censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in the last Congress for sharing a video, with McCormick also pointing that out during his remarks.



Raskin's remarks were met with applause from his fellow Democrats who would come out against censuring their colleague for supporting a statement calling for the genocide of Jews and the destruction of the state of Israel.

The final vote is expected to come on Wednesday.

“This resolution is about one thing and one thing only: the punishment of speech.”



– Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks in opposition to a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pic.twitter.com/XSU6kMUaeH — The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2023







