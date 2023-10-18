Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank
Tipsheet

Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2023 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Based on what the liberal media and the Democrats have qualified for insurrectionary activity, a terrorist-sympathizing Jewish group has taken over the Capitol Building, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. I don’t make the rules, but Spencer has that covered here. Yet, the insanity doesn’t end with this group akin to ‘Black People for the KKK.’ We have Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who spoke at a rally today in Washington DC, where she again repeated the lie that Israeli forces bombed a hospital in Gaza. 

We covered how that bombing was the work of terrorists. Islamic Jihad fired a salvo of rockets into Israel, one of which misfired and struck the hospital, reportedly killing hundreds. We have intercepted calls from the terrorists admitting to the incident, but the Tlaib and the establishment press peddled this piece of Hamas propaganda. 

The consequences were widespread, as it set off a blaze across the entire Muslim world last night. Israeli and American embassies needed additional security to prevent these hordes of people from storming these facilities. The American embassy in Beirut has ordered its non-essential personnel to evacuate. And this was all avoidable if the media and some members of Congress didn’t amplify terrorist propaganda. Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are outliers, though; they’re the biggest mouthpieces for terrorist sympathy on the Hill. 

So, once again, the terrorists caused the rocket strike at the Gaza hospital.

And what the hell is this about:


