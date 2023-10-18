Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital

Based on what the liberal media and the Democrats have qualified for insurrectionary activity, a terrorist-sympathizing Jewish group has taken over the Capitol Building, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. I don’t make the rules, but Spencer has that covered here. Yet, the insanity doesn’t end with this group akin to ‘Black People for the KKK.’ We have Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who spoke at a rally today in Washington DC, where she again repeated the lie that Israeli forces bombed a hospital in Gaza.

Advertisement

Happening NOW:

📍U.S. Capitol



Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib speaks to the rally calling for a ceasefire and end of the conflict.



She breaks down stating Israel bombed a hospital killing 500 - this report is now in question



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/fZlHXkUjRc — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 18, 2023

Unhinged Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobs as she repeats the debunked claim that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital.pic.twitter.com/rFf0UtkfH6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Despite it being proven wrong that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza, Rep. @RashidaTlaib breaks down in tears at a pro-Hamas rally outside the Capitol repeating the claim Israel bombed a hospital.

pic.twitter.com/7POVh8uaBv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2023

Wow. Doubling down, even with all the evidence. A menace, a bigot, and a disgrace: https://t.co/8y2KJqnwrq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2023





We covered how that bombing was the work of terrorists. Islamic Jihad fired a salvo of rockets into Israel, one of which misfired and struck the hospital, reportedly killing hundreds. We have intercepted calls from the terrorists admitting to the incident, but the Tlaib and the establishment press peddled this piece of Hamas propaganda.

All those professional big media channels sell us the nonsense that they are reliable, and we can trust them in bringing the news, yet not even one of them did a thorough investigation! they immediately adopted the Hamas narrative!

I'm sorry, but this is not journalism❗️ pic.twitter.com/xCrJkjKVn9 — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 18, 2023

Both tweets still up, 6-7 hours later pic.twitter.com/uqrdDz75As — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2023

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not.



Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Every single “fact” about this story is a lie pushed by murderous savage Palestinian terrorists



Journalists at virtually every single news outlet believe these animals because they despise Jews



These people who care about “misinformation” should delete their accounts right now https://t.co/ywKUmKggdd pic.twitter.com/kxp0SeG8hQ — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 18, 2023

CNN's Sara Sidner is still pushing the debunked lie from Hamas that Israel blew up a hospital with an airstrike last night.

Her evidence? A post from a social media "influencer" that's now deleted.

Israeli PM spokeswoman Tal Heinrich tells her off. pic.twitter.com/1quxPABrJn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

So in conclusion, it wasn’t Israel and it didn’t hit the hospital. Every word Hamas said was a lie. Big shock. https://t.co/ZlDtv8inI3 — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 18, 2023

BBC verify report cites pile of circumstantial evidence hospital blast originated in Gaza, none that it came from Israel. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonTABB) October 18, 2023

There is a lesson in this evening's Gaza hospital incident:



Believe

nothing

Hamas

says

ever

ever

ever. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 17, 2023

This NYT headline actually did put American lives in danger... https://t.co/TIN909Ex3L pic.twitter.com/HLTmpvTf9y — Aaron MacLean (@AaronBMacLean) October 18, 2023





The consequences were widespread, as it set off a blaze across the entire Muslim world last night. Israeli and American embassies needed additional security to prevent these hordes of people from storming these facilities. The American embassy in Beirut has ordered its non-essential personnel to evacuate. And this was all avoidable if the media and some members of Congress didn’t amplify terrorist propaganda. Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are outliers, though; they’re the biggest mouthpieces for terrorist sympathy on the Hill.

So, once again, the terrorists caused the rocket strike at the Gaza hospital.

Advertisement

And what the hell is this about:

Nancy Pelosi & Hakeem Jeffries decline to call on Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib to retract their false claims that Israel is to blame for the deaths of 500 civilians at a Gaza hospital—misinformation that has incited riots worldwide.https://t.co/KQoZKp3oNPhttps://t.co/wF2Wb6WYgc pic.twitter.com/ZL2UUyYUws — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2023



