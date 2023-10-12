Tlaib: Weeped Over 'Kids in Cages' Under Trump, No Comment on Decapitation of Jewish Babies

What were we just saying earlier this this week? Something about Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib being a cartoonish anti-Semitic bigot with an all-consuming hatred of Israel? Ah yes, all of that. You can go back and read it for yourself. Within hours of that piece being published, Tlaib was pressed by Fox reporter Hillary Vaughn about confirmed, unfathomably heinous reports that Hamas terrorists decapitated babies during their murder spree. Wouldn't you know it? Tlaib, who sure seems to love speaking out aggressively on all sorts of things, suddenly had no comment. You might think these would be the easiest questions in the world for any politician to answer, but evidently they were a little too hot to handle for this stain on Congress. The inquiries were about the slaughter of Jewish babies, after all, by Hamas. Tough call. Best to keep your head down and say nothing -- eh, Rashida?

It should be fairly easy to condemn babies being decapitated.



But not for @RashidaTlaib.



Disgraceful ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KDrsU07qQ3 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 11, 2023



A big 'ole 'no comment' on Jewish infant decapitation. Vaughn asked, "Congresswoman, do you have any comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies' heads?" Nothing. Another try: "Do you condone what Hamas has done, chopping off babies' heads?" Silence. Not even a quick, 'no,' or 'obviously not.' And yes, the story itself is real. Unimaginably cruel and monstrous, but real:

French journalist at major outlet confirms the beheading of babies at a kibutz in Israel at the hands of Hamas, saying she has seen images of the atrocities and has cross-checked them, and her colleagues saw the bodies as well.



Horrific https://t.co/SLcSASDpHE — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 10, 2023



The 'no comment' video went viral on Tuesday. It's now Thursday, and there has been no 'clarification' tweet or statement from Tlaib. The widespread impression left is that this Congresswoman condones, or is unwilling to condemn, the beheading of Jewish babies by Hamas. She has not lifted a finger to dispel that impression. Draw your own conclusions. And while you do, contrast Tlaib's mum's-the-word attitude with her dramatic grief performance over American immigration policies -- when Trump was president, of course:

In 2019, Rep. Rashida Tlaib got emotional at a hearing on migrant children being separated from their parents at the border, & called it “traumatic” and “inhumane”.



Today, she had no comment, and no reaction when asked about Israeli children being beheaded by Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/nb0M1bXReQ pic.twitter.com/bU3EUERZSA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 11, 2023

I opposed the short-lived, temporary family separation policy, but this is really something. Tlaib was all weepy about those separations (she and her ilk are almost always completely silent about the horrors at the border under the Biden crisis), but she has no comment about the separation of babies' heads from their bodies, at the hands of terrorists. This is more appalling confirmation of who this woman is. How can she remain a member in good standing within the Democratic House conference? Meanwhile, the online armies of anti-Semitic Hamas apologists (the ones commenting, unlike certain others, at least) have been reduced to disputing exactly how many of the dozens of murdered Jewish babies were actually beheaded, versus killed some other way. Speaking of grasping, here's a question for the editors at the New York Times, given an apparent tweak made to a story about Hamas' deadly rampage:

Question for the @nytimes editors on this one: What do we call the members of Hamas who literally decapitated babies? ‘Gunmen’ wouldn’t apply to those particular savage murders, would it? So what’s the stylebook on euphemizing that form of (:whispers:) terrorism? https://t.co/Yu2SvMIUsH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2023



I'd also love to hear a Tlaib response to this righteous slap-down, one of the few times I've ever fully appreciated an answer from the current White House Press Secretary:

WH @PressSec tells me "we've seen some of those statements" from members of Congress equivocating Hamas terror with previous Israeli actions



"We believe they are wrong, we believe they are are repugnant, and we believe they are disgraceful"



"There are not two sides here." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2023



Finally, as we witness the hideous excesses and realities of left-wing 'intersectionality,' and given her choice of flags outside her office, I wonder if Tlaib would lead a delegation of "Queers for Palestine" to Gaza, and see how that goes for everyone involved:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is flying a Palestinian flag and an LGBTQ pride flag outside her office. Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/tga4jgPcjj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 9, 2023

Thoughts, Congresswoman? Or would might that be another 'no comment' moment?



