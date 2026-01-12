A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked...
VIP
A Tough Week for PBS As It Struggles With Defunding – and Struggles...
Mark Ruffalo and His Hollywood Comrades Turned Golden Globes Into Anti-ICE Protest
Aaron Rupar Worries the U.S. Won't Survive President Trump Enforcing Immigration Laws
Mortgage Rates Fall to Three-Year Low
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud?
Democrats Latest Narrative on Minnesota Protests Is an Insult to Actual Victims of...
ICE, Minneapolis, and the Sentiment Shift Washington Doesn’t Understand
Trump Says the US is 'Screwed' if Supreme Court Strikes Down His Liberation...
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Calls on Democrats to Double Down on Progressive Economics
Mark Kelly Files Lawsuit Against Pete Hegseth Following ‘Seditious Six' Censure Effort
Trump Signals Exxon Could Be Shut Out of Venezuela Oil Opportunities As the...
Progressive Squad Member Calls Trump a ‘Dictator,’ Demands ICE Be Abolished Following Deat...
Tipsheet

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 12, 2026 3:30 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CNBC’s Joe Kernen has been an expert in shredding liberal narratives on the network. If there’s one thing former members of the Biden administration or current Democrats should know, it's that this isn’t MS Now—hosts will and do call them out, and it turns sloppy quick. Kernan isn’t the only one, but he was the designated hitter for this segment with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).  

Advertisement

I won’t lie—Warner isn’t the most obnoxious of Democrats, but he got smacked down by Kernen with this simple line regarding the Democrats’ wild turn on immigration. Most of the interview focuses on what the changes were and why, regarding Trump and Barack Obama’s deportation agendas. Obama wasn’t great, but unlike Biden, he did deport a ton of people. It was hundreds of thousands, which earned him the ire of some Democrats and immigration advocacy groups. 

Trump is trying to empty the pool of invaders Biden allowed to waltz in, which numbers in the millions. Warner tried to redirect, saying this was about raids committed by ICE agents. He also tried to land a swing, noting why ICE agent training went from five-to-six months to 47 days—it’s because Trump is the 47th president of the United States. Kernen didn’t take the bait and kept asking why the border had been open for years under Biden. He struck a nerve when he asked if it was about votes. He later told the Virginia liberal that he keeps hearing the line that ‘the American people didn’t vote for this.’ 

Recommended

A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MARK WARNER

“Obviously Democrats didn't have a good idea of what people are voting for, or you wouldn’t have lost the presidency, and seven swing states, and the Senate, and the House,” he added.  

And there it is. 

Democratic Party approval is in the toilet, and by that, I mean, it’s sinking into new lows, where it’s favorables are so miserable it’s in company with the SS and John Wayne Gacy. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud? Amy Curtis
I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard Kurt Schlichter
Mark Kelly Files Lawsuit Against Pete Hegseth Following ‘Seditious Six' Censure Effort Dmitri Bolt
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance Dmitri Bolt
Joe Scarborough Panics Live on 'MSNow,' Blows Dem ICE Shooting Narrative Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement