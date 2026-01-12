A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration

CNBC’s Joe Kernen has been an expert in shredding liberal narratives on the network. If there’s one thing former members of the Biden administration or current Democrats should know, it's that this isn’t MS Now—hosts will and do call them out, and it turns sloppy quick. Kernan isn’t the only one, but he was the designated hitter for this segment with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

I won’t lie—Warner isn’t the most obnoxious of Democrats, but he got smacked down by Kernen with this simple line regarding the Democrats’ wild turn on immigration. Most of the interview focuses on what the changes were and why, regarding Trump and Barack Obama’s deportation agendas. Obama wasn’t great, but unlike Biden, he did deport a ton of people. It was hundreds of thousands, which earned him the ire of some Democrats and immigration advocacy groups.

Trump is trying to empty the pool of invaders Biden allowed to waltz in, which numbers in the millions. Warner tried to redirect, saying this was about raids committed by ICE agents. He also tried to land a swing, noting why ICE agent training went from five-to-six months to 47 days—it’s because Trump is the 47th president of the United States. Kernen didn’t take the bait and kept asking why the border had been open for years under Biden. He struck a nerve when he asked if it was about votes. He later told the Virginia liberal that he keeps hearing the line that ‘the American people didn’t vote for this.’

“Obviously Democrats didn't have a good idea of what people are voting for, or you wouldn’t have lost the presidency, and seven swing states, and the Senate, and the House,” he added.

And there it is.

Democratic Party approval is in the toilet, and by that, I mean, it’s sinking into new lows, where it’s favorables are so miserable it’s in company with the SS and John Wayne Gacy.