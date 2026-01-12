Wait, That's the Reasoning Behind Minnesota's Anti-ICE Lawsuit Against the Federal Government?!

It’s funny how Democrats are learning about states’ rights. The problem is they’re so historically and constitutionally illiterate that they formulate total nonsense about whatever point they’re trying to make. I know I’m being overly generous since Democrats have trash ideas on almost everything, but this one takes the cake: Minnesota is suing the federal government over its immigration enforcement measures.

More federal agents are set to be deployed in the state, which has reportedly become engulfed with migrant fraud. These illegal aliens are going back. Also, what does federal law enforcement mean to these people? The entire country is their backyard, kids. Attorney General Keith Ellison delivered remarks behind this legal motion that were very fitting of the state’s political leadership, which is essentially braindead (via NBC News):

BREAKING: Minnesota sues the Trump administration for “federal invasion.”pic.twitter.com/27XHpPLQdI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2026

Officials in Minnesota are suing the federal government in an attempt to stop the deployment of thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota, the state's top prosecutor said Monday. "We allege that the obvious targeting of Minnesota for our diversity, for our democracy and our differences of opinion with the federal government is a violation of the Constitution and of federal law," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference. Calling the deployment a federal "invasion of the Twin Cities," he said: "This has to stop." The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, names officials with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Those agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon. The complaint was filed one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that hundreds more federal officers are heading to the state amid protests over the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. Noem said that the federal operation in the state is now focused not just on finding immigration law breaches but also on tackling ICE protesters.

The situation in the state has become shambolic after a white leftist, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed after accelerating her vehicle toward a federal agent on January 7. Again, I don’t know who needs to be told this, but when you drive toward a cop in the manner she did, your face is going to be turned into a crater. That’s life.

Good was a professional activist who led convoys that disrupted ICE raids. She also trained others in how to essentially get into situations where you could get shot by police.

FAFO. And this lawsuit, which is grounded in ‘they’re coming after us over diversity, so stop sending federal law enforcement here,’ should be laughed out of the courtroom. This isn’t MSNBC, Keith.

