Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance

A volunteer radio show host on WUML, which is funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, has resigned after posting on the left-wing platform Bluesky, calling for the assassination of the Vice President JD Vance.

"It's simple, we kill JD Vance," the person wrote from an account with the name "hanslopez.bsky.social." The comment was made in response to someone who said that "JD VANCE THINKS BRITAIN & FRANCE ARE AMERICAS [sic] LIKELY ENEMIES."

A volunteer radio show host has resigned after authorities confirmed a post calling for the killing of VP JD Vance.



The account identified the user as a host at UMass Lowell–funded station WUML, triggering immediate backlash and placing the individual on the United… pic.twitter.com/642VCrK4Eh — USReport (@US_ReportNews) January 12, 2026

"Founded in 1952, WUML functions as a non-commercial FM station located in Lowell, Massachusetts, funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and fully managed and operated by student members, broadcasting both terrestrially and online," the description of the radio station reads.

The school actually responded to the incident promptly, reporting it to authorities immediately upon its discovery. The individual is now on the Secret Service's radar.

"UMass Lowell police promptly coordinated with the FBI, Secret Service and Haverhill police the same day to ensure an appropriate response," the school said. "Contact was made with the individual in question, and the necessary assessments were conducted in collaboration with federal partners. Authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat."

"UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community. Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university," the statement continued. "The individual in question has since resigned from his volunteer role at WUML and removed the post from his Bluesky account."

The school revealed that the person behind the comment is an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

This comes as violent rhetoric against Trump administration officials, immigration enforcement agents, and conservatives has increased drastically in the last year. Not only have assaults against ICE personnel skyrocketed by 3200 percent in car-ramming incidents alone, but high-profile figures like Stephen Miller have faced intensifying personal threats and vows from critics to dismantle conservative agendas through any means, including violence.

The violent rhetoric was thought to have peaked tragically with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist; however, the violent rhetoric only seems to be increasing.