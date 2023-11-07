Here's the Latest Place the Biden Administration Wants to House Illegal Immigrants
LIVE RESULTS: Pivotal Off-Year Elections

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 07, 2023 6:30 PM
Tuesday's off-year election bonanza has voters in six states around the country making pivotal decisions on the people leading their states, representing them in legislatures, deciding important legal ,=cases, and even potentially amending constitutions. 

For more on what Townhall is watching, read our Election Day preview here as results roll in as polls close in these key states.

Virginia Legislature

Polls Close 7:00pm ET

Voters in the Old Dominion took to the polls to choose their representatives in the state House of Delegates and Senate on Tuesday. Control of the upper chamber hangs in the balance with Republicans in Virginia hoping to pick up at least two Senate seats and hold their majority in the House of Delegates to deliver a GOP triumvirate made up of the governor's mansion and both chambers of the state legislature. 

Kentucky Governor

First Polls Close 6:00pm ET

Incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear faces a challenge from Kentucky's Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in Tuesday's election. Republican gains in voter registration and Biden's unpopularity in the Bluegrass State — paired with Beshear's previous extremely slim margin of victory — give the GOP hope despite Beshear's roughly 2:1 spending advantage over Cameron.

Ohio Ballot Measures

Polls Close 7:30pm ET

In the Buckeye State, voters will decide two ballot questions on Tuesday: one dealing with the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and the other a sweeping pro-abortion, anti-parental rights amendment to the Ohio constitution.

Mississippi Governor

Polls Close 8:00pm ET

Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves faces a challenge from Democrat (and second cousin of Elvis) Brandon Presley. With recent polls showing both candidates at times failing to reach 50 percent support, there's a chance the state's first-ever runoff rule for gubernatorial elections could be triggered should neither candidate earn a majority of the votes cast Tuesday. 

Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Polls Close 9:00pm ET

After former Chief Justice Max Baer passed away, Keystone State voters will choose a new member for the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. Republican Carolyn Carluccio is looking to defeat Democrat Daniel McCaffery to grow the conservative wing of the state Supreme Court in hopes of regaining control more easily in future judicial elections. The makeup of the court is expected to be key for any legal challenges arising from the 2024 presidential election in which Pennsylvania may again prove pivotal. 

Rhode Island Congressional Special

Polls Close 8:00pm ET

A special election in Rhode Island's first congressional district will see voters choose who will serve out the remainder of the current term first won by now-former Rep. David Cicilline who resigned his seat in May. The race to serve out the final months of Cicilline's term and presumably get a leg-up on running for re-election in 2024 is between Republican Gerry Leonard, a retired Marine colonel who served multiple combat tours, and Democrat Gabe Amo, an alum of the Obama and Biden White Houses.

As always, stay with Townhall for more on these races, why they end the way they do, and what it means as the country turns most of its electoral attention to the presidential primaries beginning in January leading up to next November's election deciding who controls the White House and both chambers of Congress. 

