Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud?

It seems Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has just blown up the Democratic Party's narrative on the massive fraud in Minneapolis.

For months, Democrats insisted the fraud wasn't happening, and that investigations into the fraud were "right-wing propaganda" and "hate crimes." Despite the fact that dozens were arrested and many convicted in the "Feeding Our Future" scandal, denial was the name of the game.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued a statement on the fraud, writing (emphasis added), "Our office is receiving a large number of reports of members of the Somali community being sent hateful, threatening, and disturbing messages. This is the predictable — and absolutely unacceptable — result of far-right propagandists demonizing an entire group of people for the actions of individuals who share their ethnicity. If you receive these sorts of messages or threats, or you know someone who has, please make a report to local law enforcement. When reports are made and cases submitted, our review for prosecution can begin. We are always ready to support our community and do everything in our power to keep each other safe."

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown also said he was investigating not the fraud, but the reporters exposing it.

"My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking," Brown wrote on X.

"We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior," Brown continued.

Even Seattle's mayor said the investigations were "hate crimes."

Clearly, Frey missed the memo, or we're entering the "Yeah, the fraud is happening, but not a lot" stage of this story.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admits there was rampant fraud in Minnesota and didn’t do enough to stop it.



FREY: “Everybody could have done more to prevent fraud…the fraud’s real.” pic.twitter.com/k8snBHqeAd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2026

"Let me ask you about the leadership in your state," host Kristen Welker says. "Dozens of people in Minnesota have been charged and convicted with stealing millions of dollars of taxpayer money for taxpayer programs. Do you think Governor Walz did enough to stop the fraud in your state? And do you support his decision not to run for reelection?"

"Well, look, Governor Walz is the reason we've got paid leave, family leave in Minnesota. He's the reason we've got free school lunches. HIm and I, we've been through thick and thin..." Frey says.

"But did he do enough to combat fraud, Mayor? Did he do enough to combat fraud?" Welker asks, interrupting Frey.

"Obviously, everybody could have done more to prevent fraud," Frey says. "And I think that's a fair point to make, do more to prevent fraud. Look what he's doing right now, he's setting up a whole bunch of infrastructure to do that."

"And by the way, look, the fraud's real. We've all got to acknowledge that," Frey continues, "the fraud is very real, and by the way, when somebody commits fraud, and there are many who have done that, you investigate it, you charge, you prosecute, and...you put the person in jail. As an individual. You put the person in jail as an individual, you do not hold an entire community, any community, accountable for the actions of individuals."

That's rich coming from Frey.

