BREAKING: Violent Hamas-Sympathizing Protesters Take Over Capitol Hill

The day after authorities on Capitol Hill warned lawmakers and their aides about a "potential for demonstration activity on U.S. Capitol Grounds" and "civil disturbance on Wednesday" while promising "a heightened security posture and an increased police presence," a group of apparent Hamas sympathizers took over the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to demand a "ceasefire now."

The scene in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda on Capitol Hill as Hamas sympathizers chant under a banner calling for a “CEASEFIRE.” Of note, demonstrations are not allowed in congressional buildings, per Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/9RcCIjUzud — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 18, 2023

However, according to the United States Capitol Police, demonstrations of any size are prohibited inside congressional buildings — a guideline USCP noted in their initial response to the protest on X.

A group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings. pic.twitter.com/pZHKqSpjoL — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 18, 2023

But the group leading the demonstration, "Jewish Voice for Peace" launched its "sit-in" anyway and stated they wouldn't leave "until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza." The group, according to their bio on X, says it is "organizing toward Palestinian liberation."

The demonstration came as Democrats in Congress including Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley press forward with their demands for a ceasefire to stop Israel's counterterrorism operations.

After Capitol Police asked the demonstrators to leave, some refused, and Capitol Police officers began arresting those who did not comply with orders to break up their sit-in. According to USCP, three individuals were arrested and charged with assaulting their officers.

Arrests in the Canon Rotunda and the rolling road closures are ongoing.



Amongst these arrests, three people have been arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer during processing. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 18, 2023

As the demonstration was broken up, authorities announced that "Due to First Amendment activities on Capitol Grounds, all pedestrian entry points to the House Office Buildings [were] restricted to Members and Staff ONLY."

Outside the House office buildings, a speaker in another group of "ceasefire now" demonstrators lamented the fact that "some people are afraid of our movement" which, again, is advocating for Hamas terrorist interests by calling for a ceasefire to restrict Israel's ability to take out the Iran-backed terrorists who continue to launch rockets at Israeli civilians.

🚨 Rally speaker says, “Some people are afraid of our movement…”



Well you’re cheering on terrorists so yeah pic.twitter.com/8yUkPL5Wlu — Zach Kahler (@zakahler) October 18, 2023

In addition to the protests and demonstrations, some activists apparently defaced the exterior of buildings on Capitol Hill with calls to "Free Palestine."

Vandalism around the capital buildings. pic.twitter.com/ATS1CL0FU3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 18, 2023

In a show of solidarity with Israel, Rep. Brandon Williams showed up to the Cannon Rotunda demonstration with an Israeli flag:

Rep Brandon Williams standing above the anti-Israel protest, standing silently with an Israeli flag above the demonstration in the Cannon House Office Building pic.twitter.com/BjZqODmWHs — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 18, 2023

Other members, such as Rep. Mike Collins, sounded off on the situation and quipped that he was ready to join the rally with a sign of his own: