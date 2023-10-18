Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank
Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital
Jim Jordan Loses on Second Speaker Ballot
The Lie the Far-Left Keeps Repeating About Israel
Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students
Conservatives Unload on This Stunning Piece of Propaganda From Axios About the Border
With the 'Lack of Leadership in Washington,' Here's What DeSantis Just Did to...
GOP Senator Grills Biden’s NIH Nominee on Experimental, Irreversible Transgender Care
You Won't Believe What This Biden Bureaucrat Posted About Israel
Julie Su Was Never Confirmed as Secretary of Labor, So How Is She...
HuffPo Provides Voice for White House Staff to Air Grievances Against Israel
New Poll Spells Bad News for Biden in 2024
DeSantis: Biden Bills Citizens for War Zone Evacuations, But Flies Illegal Immigrants on...
'Deeply Ashamed': Alumni Yank Support for UPenn Over School's Response to Hamas Attacks
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Violent Hamas-Sympathizing Protesters Take Over Capitol Hill

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 18, 2023 4:20 PM
Townhall

The day after authorities on Capitol Hill warned lawmakers and their aides about a "potential for demonstration activity on U.S. Capitol Grounds" and "civil disturbance on Wednesday" while promising "a heightened security posture and an increased police presence," a group of apparent Hamas sympathizers took over the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to demand a "ceasefire now."

Advertisement

However, according to the United States Capitol Police, demonstrations of any size are prohibited inside congressional buildings — a guideline USCP noted in their initial response to the protest on X.

But the group leading the demonstration, "Jewish Voice for Peace" launched its "sit-in" anyway and stated they wouldn't leave "until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza." The group, according to their bio on X, says it is "organizing toward Palestinian liberation."

The demonstration came as Democrats in Congress including Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley press forward with their demands for a ceasefire to stop Israel's counterterrorism operations. 

After Capitol Police asked the demonstrators to leave, some refused, and Capitol Police officers began arresting those who did not comply with orders to break up their sit-in. According to USCP, three individuals were arrested and charged with assaulting their officers.

Recommended

Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As the demonstration was broken up, authorities announced that "Due to First Amendment activities on Capitol Grounds, all pedestrian entry points to the House Office Buildings [were] restricted to Members and Staff ONLY."

Outside the House office buildings, a speaker in another group of "ceasefire now" demonstrators lamented the fact that "some people are afraid of our movement" which, again, is advocating for Hamas terrorist interests by calling for a ceasefire to restrict Israel's ability to take out the Iran-backed terrorists who continue to launch rockets at Israeli civilians. 

In addition to the protests and demonstrations, some activists apparently defaced the exterior of buildings on Capitol Hill with calls to "Free Palestine."

Advertisement

In a show of solidarity with Israel, Rep. Brandon Williams showed up to the Cannon Rotunda demonstration with an Israeli flag:

Other members, such as Rep. Mike Collins, sounded off on the situation and quipped that he was ready to join the rally with a sign of his own:

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital Matt Vespa
U.S. Department of Defense Confirms Who Was Behind Gaza Hospital Strike Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe What This Biden Bureaucrat Posted About Israel Sarah Arnold
Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students Spencer Brown
Jim Jordan Loses on Second Speaker Ballot Spencer Brown
IDF Spokesman Tells BBC Exactly What He Thinks of Its Reporting on Hospital Blast in Gaza Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unhinged Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down While Repeating Lie About Gaza Hospital Matt Vespa
Advertisement