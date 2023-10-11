Democrat's Reaction to Questions About Hamas Beheading Babies Is Heinous

First, her reaction is heinous. Second, it’s one hundred percent expected from one of the most anti-Israel and far-left Democrats on the Hill. Rebecca wrote about Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) atrocious statement in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, where 1,000 armed radical Islamic madmen invaded Southern Israel, killing at least 700 Israeli civilians. A campaign of rape, murder, and kidnapping ensued. None were spared, and even babies were found beheaded.

And still, scores of leftists refuse to condemn Hamas, instead siding with the terrorists. Tlaib at first offered this statement:

"The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance," she went on to say, using the terminology she has used many times in the past to express anti-Israel sentiments. She continued to use the term throughout the statement. "The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other," she said. In conclusion, Tlaib also called for cutting off aid to Israel, blaming that for the violence, rather than Hamas -- which her statement contained zero mention of. "As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue," the statement ended with, using "apartheid" for the third time in the statement for good measure.

And with the revelations of mass slaughter pouring through, what does Tlaib think now? She was asked and never answered. She did appear to smirk when asked by Fox News/Fox Business' Hillary Vaughn:

Watch Rep. Rashida Tlaib refuse to condemn Hamas terrorists and smirk when asked about Hamas murdering women and babies. pic.twitter.com/lsuWIXSQIx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2023

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped - she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

REMINDER:



Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib said thinking of the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling.”



Accused pro-Israel advocates of having a dual loyalty.



Tlaib also has a long history of associating with terrorists and supports the BDS movement. pic.twitter.com/gwKQvOnw32 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2023

Guy noted how Tlaib is an extraordinarily terrible person who wined and dined with terrorist sympathizers over the weekend. Tlaib and her evil twin Ilhan Omar do well to protect the interests of radical Islamic terrorists on the Hill.

For the first time, Karine Jean-Pierre said something right yesterday:

WH @PressSec tells me "we've seen some of those statements" from members of Congress equivocating Hamas terror with previous Israeli actions



"We believe they are wrong, we believe they are are repugnant, and we believe they are disgraceful"



"There are not two sides here." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2023

It's not that hard, ladies. Either you support and celebrate the deaths of Israelis or you don't. We all know it's the former.

It should be so simple.



"I condemn the raping of innocent women, the burning alive of children and the decapitation of babies."



But @RashidaTlaib can't utter those words.



Silence=Evil



pic.twitter.com/Mw8l6mCodI — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 11, 2023



