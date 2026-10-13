'My Field Team F***ing Sucks': More Leaked Audio Exposes Dan Osborn's Failing Senate Campaign

Fake independent Senate candidate Dan Osborne's Nebraska Senate campaign is falling apart at the seams, and today we've learned that senior staff are jumping ship at an alarming rate. According to Punchbowl News, numerous staffers have left in recent months including campaign manager James Dolan, who left in May. Communications director Colleen Craig left in July; a recording of her claiming Osborn recruiting Graham Platner to run in Maine later surfaced. Other longtime staffers have also left the campaign in the months and weeks before the general election, which is unusual. Two prominent consultants also left the campaign recently; Daniel Moraff and Morris Katz were part of Osborn's failed 2024 campaign and played key roles in Graham Platner's catastrophic Senate effort.

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But this is just the tip of the iceberg. It turns out Daniel Moraff, a Democratic Socialist, was fired from Rep. Summer Lee's 2022 campaign over sexual misconduct. Osborn now says Moraff was a "minor consultant."

Morris Katz actually helped build the Osborn brand, helping recruit Graham Platner. In 2020, Katz authored a book about puberty aimed at boys ages 10 and older. Politico later reported that Katz admitted "we were going to use images of my penis to get this point across, but the publisher said it was inappropriate."

On July 9, 13 current and former Nebraska women state senators sent a letter to Osborn, demanding he fire Katz and Moraff, noting that when women came forward with allegations against Platner, Morris Katz threatened them. Osborn now says he would never hire Katz again.

All this leads to even more leaked audio, which may explain why senior staff are fleeing the Osborn campaign. In this latest audio, Osborn admits that "my field team f***ing sucks."

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"First of all, my field team f***ing sucks," Osborn said. "Because trying to get field people, that is why, another reason why Democrats don't win in Nebraska, because there's no hiring pool for that industry for people that want to work in politics."

The Osborn campaign has been hammered with numerous audio leaks, including one in which he talks about "fat chicks and big black c***." Osborn was also caught on audio admitting he's hiding his radical agenda from Nebraska voters, and that he will enact a radical LGBTQ agenda (among other things) if he's elected. He also attacked Nebraska voters, saying "their lives probably suck so f***ing bad" which is why they vote for Republicans. Osborn even flip-flopped on the border wall, once offering President Trump help to build it before calling it "racist."

Osborn's own record is also a problem for his campaign. He was personally named in a lawsuit by Kellogg's; the company alleged union members were threatening a worker's wife and young children, saying they would be assaulted "including sexually" during a strike. A judge granted a temporary restraining order because of this. He was also tied to Ashley Madison, a website dedicated to finding married people affair partners after an email tied to his birthdate and home addressed leaked, and porn was discovered on his union-affiliated X account. Osborn denied both of those last two stories, claiming "multiple people" had access to his "shared" accounts.

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Despite this, Osborn's current campaign manager, Camillo Vilaseca, insisted the campaign is fine. "Dan Osborn is tied with Pete Ricketts, and we've got the team to beat him."

Really? The team that Osborn said "f***ing sucks"? Does this include campaign manager Vilaseca, too?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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