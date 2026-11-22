Another day, another outage.

The FAA on Sunday morning issued a ground stop at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for Delta after the airline’s ALIS (Automated Load Instruction System) — the program that calculates and monitors an airplane’s weight and balance — went down.

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The ground stop was later downgraded to a ground delay at around 8:40 AM, meaning that flights going to Atlanta could take off.

WSBTV Atlanta reported that the issue is expected to cause several thousand delays, and that Delta is resorting to manual calculations in the meantime.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” Delta said in a statement to the local news outlet. “We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism.”

This ground stop/ground delay has had a ripple effect, delaying 423 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson as of early Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

Social media was flooded with reports from passengers either on or about to board delayed flights.

Heads up if you’re flying Delta. A reported outage affecting the airline’s weight and balance system is holding up baggage loading on my flight at DJT. We’ve been on board waiting to take off for 2 hours. I’m told the outage is affecting Delta systemwide. @CBS12 https://t.co/WeAxhKGMQK — Tiffany Rizzo (@tiffanyrizzo_) November 22, 2026

The automated weight and balance system used by @Delta is down This same thing happened to @united last week — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 22, 2026

I've been in the Atlanta airport for an hour. FIVE changes and counting... https://t.co/QJ5FPlSfBZ — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) November 22, 2026

Delta's ALIS outage arrived at nearly the worst possible time, as Americans begin traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA, nearly six million Americans are set to fly this week, paying 17 percent more on average than last year for a round trip.

This outage follows several weeks of allegedly unrelated system outages and hacks — the FAA outage that caused a nationwide ground stop; the Microsoft outage; the outage of the National Security Agency’s internal communications system; major bank outages; the FBI NCIC hack, the USDA hack, and others.

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