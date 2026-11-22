American anxiety about radical Islam and Sharia law has been growing in recent years, especially as Islamist political leaders like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Senator-elect Adbul El-Sayed rise to power.

Advertisement

And you know the issue is significant when even a CNN host mentions it.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish during his Saturday show spent a segment analyzing a recent Pew Research report that shows Islam passing Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035.

After breaking down where the demographic changes are projected to take place (mostly in already Muslim-majority countries), Smerconish mentioned the dangers Islamic law could pose to the West.

“Look at Europe. Pew projects its population will shrink 17% by 2070, while its Muslim share more than doubles to 13 percent, and that's where the debates over integration are real,” the host said.

“There's also a hard question we shouldn't dodge. Some Muslim-majority governments enforce blasphemy laws, restrict women, persecute religious minorities. Pew found that in the Middle East and North Africa, 18 of 20 countries had blasphemy laws; 13 made it a crime to leave your faith. The laws also target gay people. Seven countries' laws prescribe death for same-sex relations; six impose it under Islamic law. The seventh, Uganda, is majority Christian. As their share of humanity grows, that matters for religious freedom everywhere. The way to raise it is to talk about governments and laws, not about our neighbors. Demography isn't conquest; it's millions of private decisions about marriage and children and faith, ours.”

Smerconish followed that statement up by bringing on a guest who seemed to downplay the anxiety about Islam.

“This is a moment where we really have to prioritize positive Christian-Muslim relations,” said Gina Zurlo of the World Religion Database. “And what I think people on both sides may find is that Christians and Muslims actually have a lot more in common than you may think. They’re concerned about raising their children; they’re concerned about reaching out to their community. And so this is a great opportunity for Christian communities to learn more about Islam.”

As the debate about Islam in the West continues, a shocking poll was released by Rasmussen in September showing that 43 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds have at least a somewhat positive view of Sharia, as do 39 percent of Americans ages 25 to 29.

What that means for the future of the United States is unclear.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.