A federal judge in California has finally located the gravest threat to the American republic. It isn’t the national debt, the border, or the fentanyl pouring across it. It’s a Christmas email.

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U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson issued a preliminary injunction Thursday barring Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins from using her official email to send unwelcome religious messages to USDA employees. Her offense? A December 2025 note sharing a video about the birth of Jesus, and an April 2026 Easter message about the resurrection. In both, the Secretary had the audacity to call Jesus “our Savior.”

The judge ruled the messages went too far and amounted to coercion of employees who don’t share her faith.

Coercion. By email. An email that arrives in an inbox sitting just above the delete key.

Let us admire the sophistication of the legal reasoning. Judge Thompson took particular exception to the pronouns. The Secretary’s use of “we,” “us,” and “our,” she reasoned, imposed Rollins’ beliefs on the entire department. So the constitutional crisis is, at bottom, a grammar problem. Had Rollins written “my Savior,” perhaps the Republic would have survived the holidays. One hopes the USDA style guide is being urgently revised.

The judge also faulted Rollins for failing to recognize other religious holidays. So the remedy for a Christian official saying Merry Christmas is either silence or a federally administered interfaith calendar. Nothing says separation of church and state quite like the government deciding which feasts deserve equal email time.

The part of the ruling that should trouble every American is where the judge invokes the Founders. She wrote that their wisdom lay in recognizing that independence requires freedom of conscience. On that point, she is correct. Everything after it is wrong.

The men who wrote the Establishment Clause knew exactly what an establishment of religion was, because many of them had lived under one. It meant a state church. It meant taxes collected to pay clergy you never chose. It meant compelled attendance, penalties for dissent, and Baptist preachers jailed for preaching without a license. That was coercion. It came with the force of law, the jailer, and the tax collector.

It never meant a public official being forbidden to speak of her own faith.

The same week Congress approved the Bill of Rights in 1789, it asked President Washington to proclaim a national day of thanksgiving. He did, calling the nation to give thanks to “Almighty God.” The first Congress hired chaplains, paid from the treasury, to open its sessions in prayer. Thomas Jefferson, patron saint of the “wall of separation,” attended worship services held in the Capitol. John Adams issued proclamations asking Americans to seek forgiveness through “the Redeemer of the World.”

By Judge Thompson’s standard, the Father of our Country owes the federal workforce an apology, and Adams would have been enjoined before lunch.

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The Supreme Court has already told lower courts how to read this clause. In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District in 2022, the Court discarded the old habit of treating any whiff of faith in public life as a constitutional emergency, and instructed judges to interpret the Establishment Clause according to historical practice and understanding. Coercion, under that history, means something with teeth. It does not mean an employee felt uncomfortable reading a Christmas greeting from the boss.

One detail in the case deserves to be taken seriously. According to the ruling, an employee who asked to opt out was told she couldn’t, and that continuing to complain would bring her trouble. If a supervisor threatened a subordinate, that is wrong, and the department should deal with it. Correct the supervisor. Discipline him if warranted. That is a personnel matter. It is not grounds for a federal court to dictate what a Cabinet secretary may say about the birth of Christ at Christmas.

Notice which direction this ruling travels. The Founders wrote the Establishment Clause to keep the government from dictating faith to the people. Judge Thompson has turned it into a tool for the government, a federal court, no less, to dictate to a believer what she may not say about hers. The orthodoxy being enforced here isn’t Christianity. It’s the secular insistence that faith be kept in a desk drawer at work, out of sight, lest anyone be reminded it exists.

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That is not freedom of conscience. It is the opposite, dressed in its language.

The USDA says it is weighing an appeal and has called the ruling an unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet secretary. It should file. The road runs through the Ninth Circuit first, which is rarely a pleasant drive. But it ends at a Supreme Court that has read the history.

Secretary Rollins has said she will never stop talking about Jesus. Good. Christmas is a few weeks off. The Savior was born into a world with no room for Him, under an empire that demanded everyone bow to its approved beliefs. He survived that.

He’ll survive Judge Humbug, too.

Merry Christmas.

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